6 December 2025

Saturday

World

Baba Vanga's Shocking Prediction: A Major Change Expected in 2026

A major prophecy from Baba Vanga has come to light. According to this prophecy, a significant change is expected to occur in 2026.

Dec 06, 2025
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

Baba Vanga (Image: Patrika)

Baba Vanga 2026 Prediction: Another prediction by the world's most famous seer, Baba Vanga, is trending on social media. Her fans and some experts claim that in the year 2026, the entire centre of world power will shift towards Asia, and in this new era, China will become the world's number 1 economic and military superpower.

What did Baba Vanga say?

Baba Vanga reportedly said decades ago, "Asia will rise in 2026... the sun will rise in the east and bathe the whole world in its light... old powers will fall and new powers will emerge." Many interpreters are seeing this as a direct reference to China's global reach. They believe that in 2026, China's economy will surpass that of America to become the largest economy.

China leads in military forces

According to Baba Vanga, there could be major obstacles in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and the India-China border. Regional expansionism and new alliances have changed the entire world order.

Baba Vanga's predictions have proven true before

People are scared because many of Baba Vanga's predictions have proven to be correct in the past. The 9/11 terrorist attack, Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the death of Princess Diana, the fall of the Soviet Union.

Who is Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was a woman. Her real name was Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, and she was born on October 3, 1911, in the Ottoman Empire. Baba Vanga lost her eyesight at the age of 12. She passed away on August 11, 1996, at the age of 84 in Bulgaria.

06 Dec 2025 01:35 pm

National News
