Ukrainian Student Burned Alive After Fleeing Russia-Ukraine War

Danilo Kuzmin's body was found in a Mercedes with Ukrainian plates, which belonged to his father. According to the police, Danilo was lured to a meeting in a luxury hotel parking lot, where he was assaulted. He was then taken under a flyover and burned. Investigations also revealed that a substantial transfer had been made from the victim's cryptocurrency wallet. Two individuals, aged 19 and 45, have been identified in connection with Danilo's murder. Both suspects are reported to be from Ukraine. Following the issuance of international arrest warrants, the Ukrainian police apprehended both individuals.