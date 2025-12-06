6 December 2025,

Saturday

World

Ukrainian Student Burned Alive After Fleeing Russia-Ukraine War

A young man who fled Ukraine out of fear of Russia was brutally murdered. A cryptocurrency angle has emerged in this murder case.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

Russia Ukraine war refugee killed

Representative Photo (Image: AI)

A student who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion has been found burned alive in Austria. The student's body was discovered on the back seat of a car. Police stated that the deceased was locked inside the car and set on fire. Initial investigations suggest that the victim possessed a significant amount of cryptocurrency, and a dispute over this is believed to be the motive behind the murder.

Vienna Became His Refuge

According to Metro UK, the 21-year-old victim, Danilo Kuzmin, was originally from Ukraine. After Russia's invasion, he left the country and came to Vienna, the capital of Austria. On Wednesday, his body was recovered from a car parked under a bridge. The body and the car were severely burnt. Police believe the perpetrators locked Danilo in the car and set it ablaze. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Beaten First, Then Burned Alive

Danilo Kuzmin's father is Serhiy Kuzmin, the Deputy Mayor of Kharkiv city in Ukraine. The victim's body was 80% burnt, making identification extremely difficult. Police identified Danilo Kuzmin based on a missing person's complaint. The victim's family had filed a report with the police regarding his disappearance, stating that Danilo Kuzmin was unreachable and not answering his phone. The post-mortem report revealed that Danilo was severely beaten before being set on fire. He had sustained serious head injuries and had broken teeth.

Large Transfer from Cryptocurrency Wallet

Danilo Kuzmin's body was found in a Mercedes with Ukrainian plates, which belonged to his father. According to the police, Danilo was lured to a meeting in a luxury hotel parking lot, where he was assaulted. He was then taken under a flyover and burned. Investigations also revealed that a substantial transfer had been made from the victim's cryptocurrency wallet. Two individuals, aged 19 and 45, have been identified in connection with Danilo's murder. Both suspects are reported to be from Ukraine. Following the issuance of international arrest warrants, the Ukrainian police apprehended both individuals.

Mass Displacement Due to Conflict

The Russia-Ukraine war has led to a large number of people seeking refuge elsewhere, causing significant loss of life and property. Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the conflict continues to this day without a clear resolution. With efforts from US President Donald Trump, there is now a glimmer of hope for peace between the two nations. The United States is in continuous dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Published on:

06 Dec 2025 11:41 am

English News / World / Ukrainian Student Burned Alive After Fleeing Russia-Ukraine War

