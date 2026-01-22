Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Depot in Retaliation, Causing Massive Damage

Image: ANI
Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange attacks. In the latest update, local authorities reported that Ukraine attacked a port in Russia's Krasnodar region. Three people died in this attack.
Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev stated on Telegram that the attack occurred at a port terminal in the village of Volna in the Temryuk district, causing a fire that engulfed four tanks filled with oil products. Efforts are underway to extinguish the blaze.
Emergency response operations are ongoing. The attack caused the fire to spread to four tanks of petroleum products, resulting in the deaths of three people and minor injuries to eight others.
Taman Port is a major export hub for Russia's oil, petroleum products, coal, sulphur, ammonia, urea, and food items.
Earlier, on the night of January 20, at least 11 people were injured in a drone attack in the Takhtamukaysky district of Russia's Republic of Adygea. Murat Kumpilov, the head of Adygea, shared this information on his Telegram channel.
Kumpilov stated that nine of the injured were hospitalised, including two children. The condition of all victims is reported to be stable, and there have been no fatalities.
The attack took place in the village of Novaya Adygeya, leading to a large fire and damage to an apartment building and a nearby car park. Fifteen cars were destroyed in the fire, and 25 other cars were damaged.
Previously, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Tuesday that widespread power and water supply disruptions occurred in Ukraine's capital due to Russian airstrikes.
Klitschko wrote on the social media platform Telegram that a total of 5,635 apartment buildings in Kyiv were left without heating following Russia's overnight airstrikes.
Klitschko stated that the attacks caused significant disruptions to power and water supply, while utility and energy workers were working to restore heating, water, and electricity. According to the mayor, one woman was injured in Kyiv, and buildings and vehicles sustained damage.
