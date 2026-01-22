22 January 2026,

Thursday

World

Three killed in shooting in Australian town as victims mourned Jewish deaths

Three people were killed in a shooting in a town in New South Wales state on Thursday. The deceased include two women and one man.

image

Jan 22, 2026

Image: Patrika

Three people were killed in a shooting in a town in the Australian state of New South Wales on Thursday. Informing about the incident, the police said that the deceased include two women and one man. They further stated that another person was taken to the hospital after the shooting, where his condition is critical but stable.

Police Reached the Spot Upon Receiving Information

Police further said that information about the shooting was received on Thursday evening. Following this, administration and emergency services reached the spot. The police wrote on X, "Officers attached to the Central West Police District attended the scene."

It is noteworthy that this shooting occurred a month after the shooting by a father and son at Bondi Beach in Australia on December 14 last year. 15 people were killed and many were injured in that incident. This incident had shaken the entire country.

Shooting on a Day of Mourning

This latest shooting occurred as Australia began a national day of mourning for the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting. According to media reports, millions of Australian citizens were requested to observe a minute's silence for the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting at 7:01 PM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday.

What Did the Australian PM Say?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that when we look at Bondi, we don't just see a beach. We see it as part of our promise to the world. It is a welcoming embrace, a famous crescent of sand and water where there is room for everyone.

He further added that this is a place where nothing should break but the waves. But much was broken that night. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Scene Sealed Off

Police said that an investigation into the cause of the incident has been initiated and the scene has been sealed off. They have urged the public to stay away from the area and have requested local residents to remain indoors.

