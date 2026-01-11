US Strikes: America Strikes Another Country Late at Night After Venezuela, Dropping Over 90 Bombs

Image: IANS
US President Donald Trump is in action mode. On his orders, the US military has struck another country after Venezuela.
Forces from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out major attacks on several ISIS strongholds across Syria under 'Operation Hawkeye Strike'.
CENTCOM shared details on its X account, stating that the attacks were carried out around 12:30 PM US time (10:30 PM Indian time). These strikes were part of Operation Hawkeye Strike.
The US military said that the main objective of these attacks is to eradicate Islamic terrorism. Additionally, another aim is to eliminate ISIS to prevent future attacks and ensure the safety of American soldiers and the people of Syria.
The US military and its allied nations will uproot those terrorists who intend to harm America. CENTCOM also stated in its post that Operation Hawkeye Strike was initiated on December 19, 2025, at the behest of American President Donald Trump.
This was a direct response to an ISIS attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on December 13, 2025. CENTCOM stated that the attack was carried out by ISIS terrorists and resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and one American civilian interpreter.
The post read: "Our message is strong. If you harm our soldiers, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to escape justice."
A US official revealed that in Saturday's operation, over 90 bombs were dropped targeting more than 35 locations, utilising more than two dozen aircraft.
It is noteworthy that earlier this year, the US had deployed approximately 1,800 soldiers in the Middle East under Operation Inherent Resolve to defeat ISIS.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending