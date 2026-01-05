5 January 2026,

Monday

World

China Warns Against 'Unilateral Hegemony' After Venezuela Intervention, Threatens Trump Again

China has opposed the US intervention in Venezuela. China has stated that no country can become the 'policeman' of the world. China has warned against unilateral bullying and appealed not to interfere in Venezuela's internal affairs.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Image: ANI

China has opposed the US move to forcibly arrest former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. China has stated that no country can become the 'policeman' or 'international judge' of the world.

Along with this, China has even warned America against unilateral bullying. China has appealed not to interfere in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

China Always Opposes Threats - Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking to the media in Beijing on Sunday, said: China always opposes the use of force or threats, and also opposes imposing the will of one country on another.

Wang stated that the current international situation is more unstable and interconnected, with unilateral bullying becoming increasingly severe. Wang noted that the sudden change in the situation in Venezuela has drawn the attention of the international community.

No Country is the World's Policeman - China

The Chinese Foreign Minister said: We never believe that any country can play the role of the world's policeman, nor do we agree that any country can claim to be an international judge. He stated that the sovereignty and security of all countries must be fully protected by international law.

He further added that China is committed to cooperating with the international community, including Pakistan, to uphold the UN Charter, maintain fundamental international norms, respect the sovereignty of all nations, and protect global peace and development.

Maduro is in US Custody

It is noteworthy that Maduro was apprehended by the US military during a military operation on Saturday and is currently in US custody. Delsa Rodríguez took over as the acting President of Venezuela late on Sunday in his place.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning, stating that Venezuela must grant full access to the US, or perhaps face even worse consequences than Maduro.

#USStrikesVenezuela

China Warns Against 'Unilateral Hegemony' After Venezuela Intervention, Threatens Trump Again

North Korea Fires Missiles in Anger Over Maduro’s Arrest

US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

China Warns Against 'Unilateral Hegemony' After Venezuela Intervention, Threatens Trump Again

