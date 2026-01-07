7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

World

India Expresses Concern Over Venezuela Situation, EAM Jaishankar Makes Appeal

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed concern over the Venezuela situation. Along with this, he has also made an appeal to both countries.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

S. Jaishankar expresses India's concern over Venezuela situation

S. Jaishankar expresses India's concern over Venezuela situation (Photo - Patrika)

What is happening in Venezuela is no secret. On January 3, on the orders of United States of America President Donald Trump, his army conducted military action in Venezuela, carrying out airstrikes on military bases in the country's capital Caracas, as well as in the cities of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. The airstrikes by the US army resulted in the deaths of 40 people, including soldiers and civilians. Following this, the US Army's Delta Force unit kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores and brought them to New York, where they are being prosecuted for drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. Many countries around the world have called this US attack on Venezuela wrong, while some countries have supported it.

India Expresses Concern

India has expressed concern over the entire incident in Venezuela. The Ministry of External Affairs, emphasizing sovereignty, non-interference, and respect for international law, advised both countries to resolve the matter peacefully.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Says This…

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at an event in Luxembourg, said that both countries should sit down and meet, keeping the well-being of the Venezuelan people in mind, and establish peace through mutual dialogue. He stated that the safety of the public is extremely important and appealed to both countries to prioritise it. It is noteworthy that India's main focus is on the well-being and safety of the Venezuelan people, as the two countries have had good relations for a long time.

Delcy Rodríguez Becomes Interim President of Venezuela

Delcy Rodríguez, who was the Vice President of Venezuela since 2018, has been appointed as the interim President of Venezuela with the consent of the Trump administration. She took the oath of office as interim president in the Venezuelan National Assembly on Monday. However, the Trump administration has also warned her to take care of American interests. Trump has now demanded 30-50 million barrels of crude oil from Venezuela at market price. It is noteworthy that Trump has had his eye on Venezuela's oil reserves for a long time.

#USStrikesVenezuela
Russia-Ukraine War President Trump-Putin

US Officials Pursue Russian Ship in Venezuela, Leading to Scuffle; Putin Dispatches Force

S. Jaishankar expresses India's concern over Venezuela situation

India Expresses Concern Over Venezuela Situation, EAM Jaishankar Makes Appeal

Trump Demands 50 Barrels of Venezuelan Oil, Delcy Rodriguez Declares 7 Days of National Mourning for Those Killed in US Attack

US Venezuela Tension

US-Venezuela Tensions: Will India’s Kitchen and Pockets Feel the Oil Pinch? Understanding the Full Equation

Trump’s Greenland remarks resurface after Venezuela tensions; island’s PM says ‘If attacked…’

Venezuela's Acting President Responds to Trump's Threat of Further Attack, Invites US Cooperation

China Warns Against 'Unilateral Hegemony' After Venezuela Intervention, Threatens Trump Again

North Korea Fires Missiles in Anger Over Maduro’s Arrest

US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 12:33 pm

English News / World / India Expresses Concern Over Venezuela Situation, EAM Jaishankar Makes Appeal

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Officials Pursue Russian Ship in Venezuela, Leading to Scuffle; Putin Dispatches Force

Russia-Ukraine War President Trump-Putin
World

Philippines Rocked by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Earthquake
World

Trump Demands 50 Barrels of Venezuelan Oil, Delcy Rodriguez Declares 7 Days of National Mourning for Those Killed in US Attack

World

US-Venezuela Tensions: Will India’s Kitchen and Pockets Feel the Oil Pinch? Understanding the Full Equation

US Venezuela Tension
World

Pakistan’s multi-million dollar lobbying in the US to hatch conspiracies against India after ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan lobbying
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.