14 January 2026,

Wednesday

Venezuela bows to US pressure? Trump’s remark triggers fresh stir over new president

Venezuela's new President, Delcy Rodríguez, appears to be succumbing to US pressure. US President Donald Trump has declared himself the interim president of Venezuela on social media, claiming that Venezuela is ready to supply him with oil daily.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 14, 2026

Delcy Rodríguez and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)

Venezuela’s new President Delcy Rodríguez appears to have moderated her stance in the face of the United States. This assessment follows the latest statement by US President Donald Trump, which has triggered fresh political signals. Soon after assuming office, Rodríguez had said she wanted to engage with the United States through cooperation rather than yielding to pressure.

Recently, Trump shared a picture on social media in which he declared himself the interim president of Venezuela. Following this, he claimed that Venezuela was ready to supply oil to the US daily.

Talk of Supplying Millions of Barrels of Oil

Trump stated on Tuesday that the US is working very well with Venezuelan officials. He said that Venezuela is preparing to send millions of barrels of oil to American refineries.

Trump emphasised that he has reached an agreement with the Venezuelan government, under which a large quantity of Venezuelan oil is reaching the US.

Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, Trump said, "I am the biggest fan of Venezuela. We are working with them. They had fallen from a very high level into a state of disaster."

Impact of Oil on the Global Market

The US President explained that Venezuela has started supplying oil to the US. Trump said that this arrangement will have a direct impact on the global energy market. Trump stated that increased supply will lead to lower prices.

Trump said, "We are bringing Venezuela's economy back on track. We will do a great job for Venezuela and our country. We are taking millions and millions of barrels of oil, and now they are initially sending 50 million barrels of oil daily, valued at over $5 billion. We will further reduce oil prices."

What did Trump say about Military Action in Venezuela?

Highlighting the success of his military action, Trump further said, "It is an incredible feeling. Winning is a good thing." These comments from Trump came after the US initiated military action in Venezuela on January 3 and apprehended the then-President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump also spoke with Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, and said, "She is very good. Delcy asked us (Trump) if we could take 50 million barrels of oil, and I said yes, absolutely."

Donald Trump

Updated on:

14 Jan 2026 08:16 am

Published on:

14 Jan 2026 08:14 am

