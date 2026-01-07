7 January 2026,

Wednesday

World

US Officials Pursue Russian Ship in Venezuela, Leading to Scuffle; Putin Dispatches Force

The oil tanker Bella 1 is attempting to evade a US blockade near Venezuela, but the US Coast Guard is pursuing it. The vessel is empty, yet it is being targeted as part of a fleet of tankers carrying illicit oil.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Russia-Ukraine War President Trump-Putin

Image: Patrika

A new dispute has erupted between the United States and Russia. An empty tanker stranded in Venezuela has now become a new cause of conflict between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This tanker was previously known as Bella 1. Russia has dispatched naval assets, including a submarine, to retrieve it.

US Pursuing Russian Ship for 2 Weeks

According to media reports, Bella 1 has been attempting to evade the US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for the past two weeks. The vessel was unable to load oil upon reaching Venezuela.

Although the ship is completely empty, the US Coast Guard is pursuing it in the Atlantic as part of its efforts to crack down on a fleet of tankers illegally transporting oil worldwide.

Reports of Scuffle with US Officials

The ship's crew also had a scuffle with US law enforcement agencies in early December. It is reported that US officials attempted to forcibly board the ship in December, but the crew engaged with them and proceeded towards the Atlantic.

Russia is currently concerned about the US seizing tankers transporting its oil worldwide. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday that it is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the state tanker with concern.

What Did the US Military Say?

Meanwhile, the US Southern Command stated in an X post on Tuesday that it is prepared to stand against sanctioned vessels in the region. "Where we see a disturbance, we will immediately be there," it added.

The US Coast Guard continues its pursuit of the Russian vessel in the Eastern Atlantic, where it is now heading towards the North Sea, approximately 300 miles south of Iceland.

Maduro Arrested

Recently, the US arrested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a major military operation. This operation, known as 'Operation Absolute Resolve', involved the US military's elite Delta Force.

In this operation, over 150 military aircraft raided Caracas, and Maduro was dragged from his bedroom.

Maduro and his wife were taken into custody and transported from Venezuela to New York. He is currently in US detention.

07 Jan 2026 01:06 pm

