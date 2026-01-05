Venezuela's Acting President Responds to Trump's Threat of Further Attack, Invites US Cooperation

Image: IANS
Delcy Rodriguez has been appointed interim president of Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was removed. After taking office, she challenged US President Donald Trump, stating that oil and US rule would not be tolerated in Venezuela.
Meanwhile, Trump also said on Monday morning that a second attack in Venezuela is possible. In the meantime, another reaction from Delcy Rodriguez has emerged. She has sent a message inviting the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda.
Delcy Rodriguez said in an Instagram post: "There is a message from Venezuela to the whole world and to the United States. Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country wants to live in an environment of respect and international cooperation, without external threats."
She further wrote: "We believe that global peace is built by guaranteeing peace within each country. We prioritize moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, based on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world."
Delcy Rodriguez further wrote: "We invite the US government to cooperate with us on a cooperation agenda oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law, in order to strengthen lasting community coexistence."
She added: "President Donald Trump, our people, and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been the message of President Nicolas Maduro, and it is now the message of all of Venezuela."
Delcy Rodriguez said that this is the Venezuela she believes in and for which she has dedicated her life. "I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together. Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty, and a future."
Meanwhile, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of Nicolas Maduro, said that history will reveal who the traitors are. It is reported that after the US military operation, his father and First Lady Cilia Flores were arrested and sent to New York to face trial.
In an audio message circulated on social media, Maduro Guerra warned of potential betrayal within the ruling movement and said that history would expose those responsible.
"History will tell who the traitors were, history will reveal it. This could be a move by our own people," he said. Maduro Guerra, a legislator from La Guaira state and a member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said that despite recent developments, the party would remain united.
He also called on supporters to participate in public movements on January 4 and 5 to rally around the leadership and strengthen unity. He also spoke about the need for political and military coordination to respond to the external attack.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending