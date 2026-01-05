5 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

catch_icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Venezuela's Acting President Responds to Trump's Threat of Further Attack, Invites US Cooperation

Delcy Rodriguez becomes acting President of Venezuela. She challenged US President Donald Trump, stating that US rule over Venezuelan oil will not be tolerated. In response, Trump hinted at a second attack on Venezuela. Meanwhile, Rodríguez has invited the US government to cooperate.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Image: IANS

Delcy Rodriguez has been appointed interim president of Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was removed. After taking office, she challenged US President Donald Trump, stating that oil and US rule would not be tolerated in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Trump also said on Monday morning that a second attack in Venezuela is possible. In the meantime, another reaction from Delcy Rodriguez has emerged. She has sent a message inviting the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda.

What message was sent to the whole world?

Delcy Rodriguez said in an Instagram post: "There is a message from Venezuela to the whole world and to the United States. Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country wants to live in an environment of respect and international cooperation, without external threats."

She further wrote: "We believe that global peace is built by guaranteeing peace within each country. We prioritize moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, based on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world."

Our region deserves peace - Delcy Rodriguez

Delcy Rodriguez further wrote: "We invite the US government to cooperate with us on a cooperation agenda oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law, in order to strengthen lasting community coexistence."

She added: "President Donald Trump, our people, and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been the message of President Nicolas Maduro, and it is now the message of all of Venezuela."

Delcy Rodriguez said that this is the Venezuela she believes in and for which she has dedicated her life. "I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together. Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty, and a future."

Nicolas Maduro's son is angry!

Meanwhile, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of Nicolas Maduro, said that history will reveal who the traitors are. It is reported that after the US military operation, his father and First Lady Cilia Flores were arrested and sent to New York to face trial.

In an audio message circulated on social media, Maduro Guerra warned of potential betrayal within the ruling movement and said that history would expose those responsible.

"History will tell who the traitors were, history will reveal it. This could be a move by our own people," he said. Maduro Guerra, a legislator from La Guaira state and a member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said that despite recent developments, the party would remain united.

He also called on supporters to participate in public movements on January 4 and 5 to rally around the leadership and strengthen unity. He also spoke about the need for political and military coordination to respond to the external attack.

#USStrikesVenezuela

Venezuela's Acting President Responds to Trump's Threat of Further Attack, Invites US Cooperation

China Warns Against 'Unilateral Hegemony' After Venezuela Intervention, Threatens Trump Again

North Korea Fires Missiles in Anger Over Maduro’s Arrest

US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 12:56 pm

English News / World / Venezuela's Acting President Responds to Trump's Threat of Further Attack, Invites US Cooperation

Big News

View All

World

Trending

China Warns Against 'Unilateral Hegemony' After Venezuela Intervention, Threatens Trump Again

World

India-US Trade Deal Faces New Crisis as Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Russian Oil Purchase

World

Scientists Develop Groundbreaking Technology Allowing Robots to Feel Pain

Humanoid Robot
World

North Korea Fires Missiles in Anger Over Maduro’s Arrest

World

US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.