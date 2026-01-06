US-Venezuela Tensions: Will India’s Kitchen and Pockets Feel the Oil Pinch? Understanding the Full Equation

Deepening geopolitical tensions between two major global powers, the United States and Venezuela, have stirred the global oil market. Whenever tensions escalate between these two countries, the first question that arises is whether it will pose a threat to India's 'oil security'. Looking at recent reports and economic data, the picture appears largely in India's favour. Market experts believe that despite the tensions, global crude oil supply is likely to increase. This speculation has led to a softening trend in crude oil prices in the international market. India imports a vast majority of its crude oil needs, making a decline in global prices always a positive sign for India.