6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

icon

Profile

World

US-Venezuela Tensions: Will India’s Kitchen and Pockets Feel the Oil Pinch? Understanding the Full Equation

The impact of escalating tensions between America and Venezuela on India's oil supply and the complete calculation of importing cheaper crude oil. Understand why this situation is not a red flag for India.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

US Venezuela Tension

Image; Patrika

Deepening geopolitical tensions between two major global powers, the United States and Venezuela, have stirred the global oil market. Whenever tensions escalate between these two countries, the first question that arises is whether it will pose a threat to India's 'oil security'. Looking at recent reports and economic data, the picture appears largely in India's favour. Market experts believe that despite the tensions, global crude oil supply is likely to increase. This speculation has led to a softening trend in crude oil prices in the international market. India imports a vast majority of its crude oil needs, making a decline in global prices always a positive sign for India.

India's Dependence on Venezuela: What is the Reality?

It is often assumed that Venezuela is a crucial source of oil for India, but the data tells a different story. Bilateral trade between India and Venezuela is currently around USD 1.9 billion. Of this, India's exports are a mere USD 217 million, while imports stand at USD 1.6 billion.

Indian Exports Decline by 8.8%

Looking at trends over the past five years, Indian exports to Venezuela have seen a decline of 8.8% (CAGR). Although imports from Venezuela did increase in FY2025, this is not a 'structural dependency' or an essential reliance. In simple terms, India buys oil from Venezuela because it is cheaper, not because it cannot function without it.

India's Top 5 Oil Suppliers (Estimated Data Table)











































RankCountryFeature / StatusImportance to India
1RussiaLargest supplierHeavy discounts and large volumes
2IraqTraditional reliable partnerStable supply and quality
3Saudi ArabiaPremium grade oilLong-term strategic relationship
4UAEKey Gulf allyEasy logistics and trade
5VenezuelaCheaper 'heavy crude'Lower per-unit cost (economical)

Cheaper Oil: India's Strategic Advantage (Indian Economy)

Crude oil is the most significant item among goods imported from Venezuela. Venezuela offers oil to India at much more competitive prices than other countries. According to reports, among the countries from which India purchases petroleum, the 'per-unit cost' of oil from Venezuela is significantly lower. This helps India keep its import bill down.

Does India Need to Worry?

Analysing the current situation, the US-Venezuela tensions do not pose any immediate major threat to India. As global oil supply is expected to remain abundant, there is virtually no chance of a sudden surge in India's oil import bill. India is effectively utilising options like Russia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia for its energy needs, making the Venezuelan crisis not a significant challenge for India at present.

Tensions with One Country Cannot Shake India

This report clarifies that India's foreign policy and trade strategies have now matured to a point where tensions with any single country cannot shake India's energy security. Receiving 'cheaper oil' from Venezuela is like a bonus, but it is not India's compulsion. The market's softening also indicates that global investors do not currently view this tension as an oil crisis.

Two Key Factors to Watch in the Coming Months

US Sanctions: If the US imposes new stringent sanctions on Venezuela, Indian refineries might have to alter their payment gateways and shipping routes.

Russia's Stance: Since India is currently receiving a large volume of oil from Russia, it will be interesting to see how any disruption in Venezuelan supply is compensated by Russian oil.

Reliance and Nayara Refineries Capable of Processing This Oil

However, there is also a 'logistics' aspect to this entire dispute. Venezuelan oil falls under the category of 'heavy crude', which requires special refinery capacity for processing. India's private refineries like Reliance and Nayara are capable of processing this oil. If oil from Venezuela decreases, these refineries will have to make changes to their feedstock, which might slightly affect their margins, but it is unlikely to have a direct impact on the general public. (Input: ANI)

#USStrikesVenezuela
US Venezuela Tension

US-Venezuela Tensions: Will India’s Kitchen and Pockets Feel the Oil Pinch? Understanding the Full Equation

Trump’s Greenland remarks resurface after Venezuela tensions; island’s PM says ‘If attacked…’

Venezuela's Acting President Responds to Trump's Threat of Further Attack, Invites US Cooperation

China Warns Against 'Unilateral Hegemony' After Venezuela Intervention, Threatens Trump Again

North Korea Fires Missiles in Anger Over Maduro’s Arrest

US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Business news

USA

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 05:35 pm

English News / World / US-Venezuela Tensions: Will India’s Kitchen and Pockets Feel the Oil Pinch? Understanding the Full Equation

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Pakistan’s multi-million dollar lobbying in the US to hatch conspiracies against India after ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan lobbying
World

Religious violence escalates in Nepal: Curfew in Birgunj, India-Nepal border sealed

World

Researchers Warn: Type 2 Diabetes May Change Heart Structure and Elevate Heart Attack Risk

Heart structure
World

Trump’s Greenland remarks resurface after Venezuela tensions; island’s PM says ‘If attacked…’

World

Bangladesh Violence: Hindu Businessman Murdered, 6 Hindus Killed in Bangladesh in 19 Days

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.