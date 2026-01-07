Trump Demands 50 Barrels of Venezuelan Oil, Delcy Rodriguez Declares 7 Days of National Mourning for Those Killed in US Attack

US President Donald Trump and Venezuela’s new acting president Delcy Rodríguez. (Photo: X/ANI)
Delcy Rodríguez, the new acting president of Venezuela, announced on Tuesday in Caracas a seven-day national mourning period following recent US strikes, the deaths of individuals during the operation, and the arrest of Venezuela's dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife.
Rodríguez stated that the mourning period was declared to honour those who lost their lives during the operation. She said, "I have decided to declare seven days of mourning in honour and glory of the young men and women who gave their lives defending Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro."
Rodríguez also demanded the return of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from the United States, who are currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.
Rodríguez further stated, "There is no war in Venezuela. We are a peaceful people, a peaceful country that has been attacked."
Earlier, when Trump claimed he wanted full access to Venezuela, Rodríguez had said, "The Venezuelan government is in charge in our country, and no one else. No foreign agent is ruling Venezuela."
The Venezuelan government has not released an official death toll from the US operation. However, the country's Attorney General stated that they have appointed three officials to investigate dozens of deaths.
Rodríguez's statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Venezuela's interim officials would provide a large quantity of oil to the United States.
Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, "I am pleased to announce that the interim authority of Venezuela will hand over 30 to 50 million barrels of high-quality oil to the United States."
He further added, "This oil will be sold at market price, and as President of the United States, I will control that money to ensure it is used for the benefit of the people of Venezuela and America."
Trump said, "I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to implement this plan immediately. The oil will be transported from storage ships and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
