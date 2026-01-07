7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

World

Trump Demands 50 Barrels of Venezuelan Oil, Delcy Rodriguez Declares 7 Days of National Mourning for Those Killed in US Attack

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez has declared 7 days of national mourning in honour of those killed in the American attack. She said that this mourning is to honour the young people who gave their lives in defence of President Maduro.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

US President Donald Trump and Venezuela’s new acting president Delcy Rodríguez. (Photo: X/ANI)

Delcy Rodríguez, the new acting president of Venezuela, announced on Tuesday in Caracas a seven-day national mourning period following recent US strikes, the deaths of individuals during the operation, and the arrest of Venezuela's dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Rodríguez stated that the mourning period was declared to honour those who lost their lives during the operation. She said, "I have decided to declare seven days of mourning in honour and glory of the young men and women who gave their lives defending Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro."

Maduro in US Custody

Rodríguez also demanded the return of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from the United States, who are currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

Rodríguez further stated, "There is no war in Venezuela. We are a peaceful people, a peaceful country that has been attacked."

Earlier, when Trump claimed he wanted full access to Venezuela, Rodríguez had said, "The Venezuelan government is in charge in our country, and no one else. No foreign agent is ruling Venezuela."

Three Officials Appointed for Investigation

The Venezuelan government has not released an official death toll from the US operation. However, the country's Attorney General stated that they have appointed three officials to investigate dozens of deaths.

Rodríguez's statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Venezuela's interim officials would provide a large quantity of oil to the United States.

What did Trump say?

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, "I am pleased to announce that the interim authority of Venezuela will hand over 30 to 50 million barrels of high-quality oil to the United States."

He further added, "This oil will be sold at market price, and as President of the United States, I will control that money to ensure it is used for the benefit of the people of Venezuela and America."

Trump said, "I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to implement this plan immediately. The oil will be transported from storage ships and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

#USStrikesVenezuela

Trump Demands 50 Barrels of Venezuelan Oil, Delcy Rodriguez Declares 7 Days of National Mourning for Those Killed in US Attack

US Venezuela Tension

US-Venezuela Tensions: Will India’s Kitchen and Pockets Feel the Oil Pinch? Understanding the Full Equation

Trump’s Greenland remarks resurface after Venezuela tensions; island’s PM says ‘If attacked…’

Venezuela's Acting President Responds to Trump's Threat of Further Attack, Invites US Cooperation

China Warns Against 'Unilateral Hegemony' After Venezuela Intervention, Threatens Trump Again

North Korea Fires Missiles in Anger Over Maduro’s Arrest

US attack on Venezuela: First video of Maduro surfaces after arrest, president seen stumbling in shackles

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Updated on:

07 Jan 2026 10:12 am

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 10:09 am

English News / World / Trump Demands 50 Barrels of Venezuelan Oil, Delcy Rodriguez Declares 7 Days of National Mourning for Those Killed in US Attack

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Philippines Rocked by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Earthquake
World

US-Venezuela Tensions: Will India’s Kitchen and Pockets Feel the Oil Pinch? Understanding the Full Equation

US Venezuela Tension
World

Pakistan’s multi-million dollar lobbying in the US to hatch conspiracies against India after ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan lobbying
World

Religious violence escalates in Nepal: Curfew in Birgunj, India-Nepal border sealed

World

Researchers Warn: Type 2 Diabetes May Change Heart Structure and Elevate Heart Attack Risk

Heart structure
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.