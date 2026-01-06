Trump’s Greenland remarks resurface after Venezuela tensions; island’s PM says ‘If attacked…’

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)
In addition to Venezuela, US President Donald Trump wants to control Greenland (in Denmark). He has stated this clearly several times during media interactions.
Trump claims that Greenland is important for America's national security. However, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called it 'absurd' and 'unacceptable'.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that if America attacks another NATO country, everything will be over.
In fact, when asked in an interview on Monday what it would mean if America used force against another NATO member.
In response, Frederiksen said that when it attacks another NATO member, everything will be over. Furthermore, Frederiksen also criticised Trump's new statement in which he said that America needs Greenland.
The Prime Minister said, "Unfortunately, I think when the American President says he wants Greenland, he should be taken seriously."
She emphasised that both Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected any idea of Greenland becoming part of the United States.
She further added that nothing can be said about how America will act, but Europe's clear stance is that borders must be respected.
It is worth noting that after Trump revived the idea of occupying Greenland and described the Arctic region as essential for American security, European leaders have rallied behind Denmark.
Pascal Confaurex, spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed 'solidarity' with Denmark in an interview, stating, "Borders cannot be changed by force."
Emphasising Denmark's status as a NATO member, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "Greenland's future lies with the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland itself."
German Foreign Minister Johann Wulff stated that as a part of Denmark, Greenland would effectively fall under NATO's collective security responsibilities.
It is noteworthy that last month, Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as America's special envoy to Greenland, which again escalated diplomatic tensions between Washington and the Danish territory.
Since becoming president again in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly shown interest in gaining control over Greenland and has stated that he would not rule out using military or economic pressure to achieve this goal.
