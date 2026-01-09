Iran Protests Escalate: Demonstrators Seize Army Building, Internet and Phone Services Cut

Massive protests in Iran. (Photo: IANS)
Mass protests have been ongoing in Iran for the past 12 days. According to Iran Human Rights, security forces have killed 45 protesters, including 8 children, since the demonstrations began.
Media reports indicate that Wednesday was the deadliest day so far, with 13 protesters killed and hundreds injured. Additionally, over 2,000 people have been arrested.
News has also emerged that protesters in Fars Province have taken control of an Iran Army (IRGC) building, completely bringing it under their command.
In response to the widespread protests, the Iranian government has cut off all communication lines, completely shutting down the internet and phone services. There are also reports that the government may attempt to jam satellite signals.
Meanwhile, Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi strongly criticised the Iranian government on Friday. In an X post, he thanked US President Donald Trump for holding the Iranian government accountable and urged European leaders to do the same.
Pahlavi stated: "Late last night, millions of Iranians demanded their freedom. In response, the regime in Iran cut off all communication lines. The internet is down. Phone services are also disrupted. They may also attempt to jam satellite signals."
He further wrote: "I want to thank President Trump, a leader of the free world, for reiterating his promise to hold the regime accountable. Now is the time for European leaders to follow his lead, break their silence, and act more decisively in support of the Iranian people."
Pahlavi urged everyone to use all available technical, financial, and diplomatic resources to restore communication to the Iranian people so that their voices and their will can be heard and seen.
Earlier on Thursday, US Vice President JD Vance expressed support for the Iranian people, stating that the US stands with anyone engaged in peaceful protests and attempting to exercise their rights to free association.
It is worth noting that thousands of people took to the streets in Iran's capital on Thursday night. Internet and telephone lines were cut in Iran immediately following the widespread protests.
