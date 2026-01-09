9 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

World

US Commerce Secretary Claims India-US Trade Deal Fell Through Because PM Modi Refused to Make a Call

India-US Trade Deal: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has made a big revelation regarding the India-US trade deal. According to Lutnick, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to do something that was essential for the trade deal.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 09, 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

India and the United States of America have been awaiting a trade deal between the two nations. Negotiations for a trade deal between the two countries have been ongoing since Donald Trump became the US President for the second time. However, a trade deal has not yet been reached between the two countries due to certain issues. These include agriculture, dairy, and India's purchase of oil from Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that he will not allow injustice to Indian farmers and dairy farmers. India's purchase of oil from Russia also continues. However, US President Donald Trump has claimed that India has reduced its oil purchases from Russia. Now, a major update has emerged regarding the trade deal between the two countries.

Reason for No Trade Deal

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has revealed the major reason behind the lack of a trade deal between India and the US. Lutnick stated that the reason for the trade deal being stalled between the two countries is not any policy difference or tariff, but a significant step taken by PM Modi that changed everything. During a podcast interview, Lutnick said, "The entire framework for the trade deal between India and America was ready. I had done this work. To finalise this deal, PM Modi only had to call US President Trump and talk to him. However, the Indian government was not comfortable with this, and PM Modi did not call Trump. This is why the trade deal between the two countries could not happen."

PM Modi Hurt Trump's Ego

PM Modi's failure to make the call hurt Trump's ego. Heads of state from all other countries call Trump directly and discuss trade deals and other important issues. However, PM Modi did not do so, which shattered Trump's ego. Additionally, PM Modi did not give Trump credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire. He did not expect PM Modi to do this. This is why Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India and also repeatedly threatens that if India does not stop buying oil from Russia, America will increase the already imposed tariffs.

Discussions regarding the trade deal between India and the US are ongoing. Trump has also stated on several occasions that he hopes a trade deal will be reached between the two countries soon. However, Lutnick has said that the trade deal previously agreed upon by India and the US is no longer valid. Lutnick has made it clear that the trade deal between the two countries will now be discussed on new terms, and a trade deal can only be reached after an agreement is made on those terms.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

pm modi

PM Narendra Modi

world news

Published on:

09 Jan 2026 01:07 pm

News / World / US Commerce Secretary Claims India-US Trade Deal Fell Through Because PM Modi Refused to Make a Call

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Trump administration allows India to buy Venezuelan oil amid 500 per cent tariff threat

Donald Trump And PM Modi
World

Iran Protests Escalate: Demonstrators Seize Army Building, Internet and Phone Services Cut

World

Trump Signals Possible 500% Tariff, Takes Another Tough Stand Against India

Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, 500% tariff, Secondary sanctions, Russian oil imports,
World

Trump’s Latest Edict: Venezuela and China to Face Setbacks

Donald Trump
World

US Withdraws from 66 International Organisations, Including India-led Solar Alliance, Citing Reasons

Donald Trump
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.