US Commerce Secretary Claims India-US Trade Deal Fell Through Because PM Modi Refused to Make a Call

India and the United States of America have been awaiting a trade deal between the two nations. Negotiations for a trade deal between the two countries have been ongoing since Donald Trump became the US President for the second time. However, a trade deal has not yet been reached between the two countries due to certain issues. These include agriculture, dairy, and India's purchase of oil from Russia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that he will not allow injustice to Indian farmers and dairy farmers. India's purchase of oil from Russia also continues. However, US President Donald Trump has claimed that India has reduced its oil purchases from Russia. Now, a major update has emerged regarding the trade deal between the two countries.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has revealed the major reason behind the lack of a trade deal between India and the US. Lutnick stated that the reason for the trade deal being stalled between the two countries is not any policy difference or tariff, but a significant step taken by PM Modi that changed everything. During a podcast interview, Lutnick said, "The entire framework for the trade deal between India and America was ready. I had done this work. To finalise this deal, PM Modi only had to call US President Trump and talk to him. However, the Indian government was not comfortable with this, and PM Modi did not call Trump. This is why the trade deal between the two countries could not happen."
PM Modi's failure to make the call hurt Trump's ego. Heads of state from all other countries call Trump directly and discuss trade deals and other important issues. However, PM Modi did not do so, which shattered Trump's ego. Additionally, PM Modi did not give Trump credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire. He did not expect PM Modi to do this. This is why Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India and also repeatedly threatens that if India does not stop buying oil from Russia, America will increase the already imposed tariffs.
Discussions regarding the trade deal between India and the US are ongoing. Trump has also stated on several occasions that he hopes a trade deal will be reached between the two countries soon. However, Lutnick has said that the trade deal previously agreed upon by India and the US is no longer valid. Lutnick has made it clear that the trade deal between the two countries will now be discussed on new terms, and a trade deal can only be reached after an agreement is made on those terms.
