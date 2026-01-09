US Commerce Secretary Claims India-US Trade Deal Fell Through Because PM Modi Refused to Make a Call

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has revealed the major reason behind the lack of a trade deal between India and the US. Lutnick stated that the reason for the trade deal being stalled between the two countries is not any policy difference or tariff, but a significant step taken by PM Modi that changed everything. During a podcast interview, Lutnick said, "The entire framework for the trade deal between India and America was ready. I had done this work. To finalise this deal, PM Modi only had to call US President Trump and talk to him. However, the Indian government was not comfortable with this, and PM Modi did not call Trump. This is why the trade deal between the two countries could not happen."