scriptUP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details

UP Homeguard Women Reservation: The Uttar Pradesh Police Department may announce a large recruitment drive for approximately 44,000 Home Guard positions. Let’s find out the percentage of seats reserved for women in this UP Home Guard recruitment.

LucknowApr 11, 2025 / 11:06 am

Patrika Desk

Recruitment in Two Phases

The UP Home Guard recruitment will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, only 22,000 recruitments will be made, with 20% of the seats reserved for women. This means that 20% of 22,000 seats, or 4,400 seats, will be reserved for women. Women will be given reservation on 4,400 seats in the UP Home Guard recruitment.

Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility and age limit for this Home Guard recruitment are the same for both men and women. Candidates who have passed the 10th standard can apply for the UP Home Guard. The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 45 years.

Notification to be Released Soon

For your information, some time ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the recruitment of Home Guard volunteers. Following the CM’s instructions, regulations for the Home Guard recruitment have been prepared. Currently, the only thing remaining is the approval of these regulations. Once approved, the detailed recruitment notification will be released.

Maternity Leave for Women

This UP Home Guard recruitment could be a good opportunity for women. Home Guards receive a salary along with various facilities and allowances. Women are also given maternity leave. After the detailed notification is released, you can also apply for this recruitment through the official website.

News / Education News / Jobs / UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Over 80 Dead as Storms Lash Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

National News

Over 80 Dead as Storms Lash Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Issues Two-Day Windstorm Warning for Several Districts

Special

Rajasthan Issues Two-Day Windstorm Warning for Several Districts

in 1 hour

Rajasthan: Pension of lakhs may stop, proposal sent to CM office – know why

Special

Rajasthan: Pension of lakhs may stop, proposal sent to CM office – know why

in 2 hours

PM Modi on MP visit, first Prime Minister to tour Anandpur Dham

News Bulletin

PM Modi on MP visit, first Prime Minister to tour Anandpur Dham

in 2 hours

Latest Jobs

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details

Jobs

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details

in 4 hours

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

Jobs

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

23 hours ago

Recruitment on 44,000 UP Home Guard posts, read full selection process

Jobs

Recruitment on 44,000 UP Home Guard posts, read full selection process

3 days ago

Jabalpur: High Court Quashes Bhoj Open University Appointments Including Professor, Recruitment to Restart

Jabalpur

Jabalpur: High Court Quashes Bhoj Open University Appointments Including Professor, Recruitment to Restart

6 days ago

Trending Education News News

RRB ALP Application Deadline Extended to 11 May 2025

जॉब्स

RRB ALP Application Deadline Extended to 11 May 2025

in 4 hours

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details

जॉब्स

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Women's Reservation Details

in 4 hours

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

जॉब्स

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

23 hours ago

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Salary Details Announced

शिक्षा

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Salary Details Announced

2 days ago

UP Home Guard Exam: Syllabus and Pattern for Two-Hour Written Test

शिक्षा

UP Home Guard Exam: Syllabus and Pattern for Two-Hour Written Test

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.