UPPSC OTR: Over 2.1 Million Candidates Register, Streamlining Application Process

OTR Registration: When an applicant applies through OTR, they are not required to re-enter their personal and educational details. Upon entering the registration number, all information is automatically displayed on the screen.

LucknowApr 11, 2025 / 03:34 pm

Patrika Desk

UPPSC OTR Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) introduced a one-time registration (OTR) facility for candidates. The aim was to consolidate candidates’ data in one place permanently. According to media reports, over 2.1 million candidates have registered so far. But do you know its purpose or the benefits for candidates and the board?

UPPSC: Students receive a unique registration number

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) launched the “One Time Registration (OTR)” system to make its selection process simpler and more transparent. This new system eliminates the need for candidates to repeatedly fill in information, making the application process significantly easier and more convenient. Under OTR, candidates only need to register once on the commission’s official website. Upon completion of registration, students are given a unique registration number, which can be used to apply for any future recruitment.

UPPSC OTR Registration: Complete details in one click

When a candidate applies through OTR, they do not need to re-enter their personal and educational details. Entering the registration number automatically displays all the information on the screen. If no changes are required, the candidate can simply pay the application fee and complete the process. This system not only saves time but also simplifies the entire process.

UPPSC: Increased transparency in the recruitment process

Before this system, some candidates would apply multiple times for the same exam using different names or details to secure a preferred examination centre. This not only increased duplicate applications but also hampered the commission’s administrative work. Now, with the OTR system, an individual can apply using the same registration number, putting a complete stop to such irregularities.

