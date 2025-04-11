UPPSC OTR: Over 2.1 Million Candidates Register, Streamlining Application Process

UPPSC: Students receive a unique registration number The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) launched the “One Time Registration (OTR)” system to make its selection process simpler and more transparent. This new system eliminates the need for candidates to repeatedly fill in information, making the application process significantly easier and more convenient. Under OTR, candidates only need to register once on the commission’s official website. Upon completion of registration, students are given a unique registration number, which can be used to apply for any future recruitment.

UPPSC OTR Registration: Complete details in one click When a candidate applies through OTR, they do not need to re-enter their personal and educational details. Entering the registration number automatically displays all the information on the screen. If no changes are required, the candidate can simply pay the application fee and complete the process. This system not only saves time but also simplifies the entire process.