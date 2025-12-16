Yamuna Expressway: Multiple vehicles collide, four people burn alive, 100 injured as buses and cars catch fire

A major road accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in the early hours of Tuesday. Several vehicles collided with each other near Milestone 127 in the Baldev police station area around 4 AM amidst dense fog. The collision was so severe that a fire broke out instantly. 5 buses and 2 cars were engulfed in the blaze. According to the district administration, 4 people have been confirmed dead in this accident so far, while several passengers are reported to be critically injured.