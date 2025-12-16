16 December 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Yamuna Expressway: Multiple vehicles collide, four people burn alive, 100 injured as buses and cars catch fire

A horrific collision involving seven buses and three cars on the Yamuna Expressway early Tuesday morning led to a blaze. Four people were burnt alive, while more than 150 people sustained injuries. Teams from the administration, police, fire brigade, and SDRF are engaged in rescue operations.

Mathura

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

accident ,

Vehicles collide on Yamuna expressway amid fog, fire breaks out after impact (Source: ANI)

A major road accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in the early hours of Tuesday. Several vehicles collided with each other near Milestone 127 in the Baldev police station area around 4 AM amidst dense fog. The collision was so severe that a fire broke out instantly. 5 buses and 2 cars were engulfed in the blaze. According to the district administration, 4 people have been confirmed dead in this accident so far, while several passengers are reported to be critically injured.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. The sound of the accident was heard far and wide. Residents of nearby villages rushed to the spot after hearing a loud explosion-like sound. Villagers reported that flames erupted after the collision, causing panic. Local residents immediately joined the relief efforts and tried to safely extricate the injured. Approximately 150 people were transported to the hospital for treatment with the help of about 20 ambulances.

Administrative Officials Engaged in Rescue Operations at the Scene

Upon receiving information, senior officials including District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP reached the spot. Teams from the Fire Brigade, NHAI, and SDRF were engaged in dousing the flames and carrying out relief and rescue operations. In the initial investigation, high speed and fog are considered the major causes of the accident. The rescue operation is currently ongoing, and the administration is monitoring the situation.

SSP Shlok Kumar stated that this severe accident occurred due to dense fog, in which 7 buses and 3 vehicles collided. Several buses caught fire after the collision. He added that the relief and rescue operations are now in their final stages.

Updated on:

16 Dec 2025 08:39 am

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 08:38 am

Yamuna Expressway: Multiple vehicles collide, four people burn alive, 100 injured as buses and cars catch fire

