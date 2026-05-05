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Delhi Drain Fatality: Two-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling into Open Drain

Two-year-old girl dies after falling into an open drain in Mukundpur, North Delhi. Residents allege negligence and lack of action despite prior complaints. Investigation underway.

2 min read

New Delhi

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Patrika Desk

May 05, 2026

Delhi Drain Accident

Two-year-old girl dies after falling into open drain (Source: AI)

A tragic accident in North Delhi’s Mukundpur has raised serious questions regarding civic safety after a two-year-old girl died from falling into an open drain. Following the incident, the victim's family and local residents have levelled serious allegations against the administration. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Details of the Accident

The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 am on Sunday when the child went outside her home to play. According to the family, her mother called out to her for a meal shortly after, but received no response. A search by the family and neighbours ensued. The girl’s uncle stated that they searched the entire vicinity and circulated her photograph on WhatsApp groups.

Suspicion eventually turned toward a nearby open drain. Residents used bamboo sticks to search the water, and after removing a concrete slab, the child was discovered. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Allegations of Negligence

The girl's father, who operates a dairy and general store beneath their residence, stated that a drain measuring approximately three feet wide and four feet deep runs outside their house. While usually covered with concrete slabs, sections had been left open following recent desilting work. He maintained that had the drain been properly covered, his daughter would still be alive.

Police officials noted that it is mandatory to cover drains following cleaning operations. An investigation is currently underway to determine whether the drain falls under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Public Works Department (PWD), or the Flood Control Department.

Public Resentment

The incident has sparked significant anger in the locality. Residents and the bereaved family claimed that while cleaning was conducted a few days ago, the slabs were never replaced. They further alleged that previous complaints regarding the hazard went unheeded. The community is now demanding strict action against the responsible officials.

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05 May 2026 08:51 am

News / Delhi / New Delhi / Delhi Drain Fatality: Two-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling into Open Drain

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