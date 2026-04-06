6 April 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Crime

Kanpur Crime: Couple Found Dead in Dry Drain

A gruesome discovery in the Kalpi region of Jalaun, where the mutilated bodies of a young man and a woman were found in a dry stream, has sent shockwaves through the area.

2 min read

Kanpur

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 06, 2026

जंगल में मिली लाशों ने बढ़ाया रहस्य!

Bodies Found in Forest Deepen Mystery

Kanpur Crime News: A shocking incident has come to light in the Kalpi Kotwali area of Jalaun. The decomposed bodies of a young man and a woman were found in a dry drain, sending a wave of panic across the entire region. It is being reported that the two were in a love relationship. Police have recovered sulphos tablets and vials of poison from the spot. Initial investigations suggest a possibility of suicide, though the police are investigating all aspects of the case.

Identification of the Deceased

The deceased youth has been identified as Pramod Sahu (38 years old), a resident of Luhargaon village. Pramod worked in Delhi with his family. His wife had left with their daughter and a truck driver. Following this, Pramod maintained contact with his cousin-in-law, Harishankar, who lived in Manesar, Haryana. The woman has been identified as Poonam (45 years old), who was Pramod's cousin-in-law. Their relationship had grown close.

How did the disappearance occur?

On March 27, Pramod left with Poonam. When Poonam did not return home for two days, a missing person report was filed at the Manesar Industry-7 outpost in Haryana on March 30. On Sunday evening, their bodies were found in a dry drain near the forest, about one kilometre away from Luhargaon village. The condition of the bodies was very poor, with some parts scavenged by animals, suggesting the incident occurred several days ago. Upon receiving the information, Kalpi Kotwali in-charge Ajay Brahm Tiwari reached the spot with his team and immediately began the investigation.

What was recovered from the scene?

Police recovered two half-filled vials of sulphos, pouches of sulphos tablets, a bike with a Haryana registration number, helmets, mobile phones, and water bottles from the crime scene. Investigations revealed that Pramod's last known location on March 27 was around Firozabad. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police Investigation

According to the police, the case appears to be one of suicide by consuming poison, suggesting they may have taken their lives together. However, the police are not ruling out other possibilities, including murder. The full truth is expected to emerge after the post-mortem report. Upon receiving information, Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh also arrived at the scene with his team and conducted an investigation.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village and surrounding areas. Locals are shocked by the news of this love affair and apparent suicide. The police are taking the entire matter seriously and are investigating every angle to ascertain the true cause.

Share the news:

Published on:

06 Apr 2026 09:45 am

News / Crime / Kanpur Crime: Couple Found Dead in Dry Drain

Big News

View All

Crime

Trending

Rajasthan history-sheeter beaten to death in Bengaluru during attack while dining at hotel

Rajasthan History Sheeter Beaten to Death in Bengaluru Attacked While Dining at Hotel
Pali

Maharashtra Wedding Horror: Minor Stabs Uncle and Cousin to Death

Maharashtra Wedding Crime
Mumbai

Jaipur Casino Racket Busted: High-Profile Gambling Den in Luxurious Villa, 16 Arrested After Threats to Police

Jaipur Luxury Villa Turns Illegal Casino Bets on 5 Percent Commission Influential Accused Threaten Police 16 Arrested
Jaipur

Online Fraud: International Cyber Fraud Busted in Capital, 3 Call Centres Raided, 42 Arrested

इंटरनेशनल साइबर ठगी का भंडाफोड़ (photo source- Patrika)
Crime

High-tech sex racket busted at Moradabad hotel, Bookings via Instagram

moradabad sex racket hotel raid 14 arrested
Crime
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.