Kanpur Crime: Couple Found Dead in Dry Drain

Bodies Found in Forest Deepen Mystery
Kanpur Crime News: A shocking incident has come to light in the Kalpi Kotwali area of Jalaun. The decomposed bodies of a young man and a woman were found in a dry drain, sending a wave of panic across the entire region. It is being reported that the two were in a love relationship. Police have recovered sulphos tablets and vials of poison from the spot. Initial investigations suggest a possibility of suicide, though the police are investigating all aspects of the case.
The deceased youth has been identified as Pramod Sahu (38 years old), a resident of Luhargaon village. Pramod worked in Delhi with his family. His wife had left with their daughter and a truck driver. Following this, Pramod maintained contact with his cousin-in-law, Harishankar, who lived in Manesar, Haryana. The woman has been identified as Poonam (45 years old), who was Pramod's cousin-in-law. Their relationship had grown close.
On March 27, Pramod left with Poonam. When Poonam did not return home for two days, a missing person report was filed at the Manesar Industry-7 outpost in Haryana on March 30. On Sunday evening, their bodies were found in a dry drain near the forest, about one kilometre away from Luhargaon village. The condition of the bodies was very poor, with some parts scavenged by animals, suggesting the incident occurred several days ago. Upon receiving the information, Kalpi Kotwali in-charge Ajay Brahm Tiwari reached the spot with his team and immediately began the investigation.
Police recovered two half-filled vials of sulphos, pouches of sulphos tablets, a bike with a Haryana registration number, helmets, mobile phones, and water bottles from the crime scene. Investigations revealed that Pramod's last known location on March 27 was around Firozabad. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
According to the police, the case appears to be one of suicide by consuming poison, suggesting they may have taken their lives together. However, the police are not ruling out other possibilities, including murder. The full truth is expected to emerge after the post-mortem report. Upon receiving information, Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh also arrived at the scene with his team and conducted an investigation.
The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village and surrounding areas. Locals are shocked by the news of this love affair and apparent suicide. The police are taking the entire matter seriously and are investigating every angle to ascertain the true cause.
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