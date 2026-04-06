Kanpur Crime: Couple Found Dead in Dry Drain

On March 27, Pramod left with Poonam. When Poonam did not return home for two days, a missing person report was filed at the Manesar Industry-7 outpost in Haryana on March 30. On Sunday evening, their bodies were found in a dry drain near the forest, about one kilometre away from Luhargaon village. The condition of the bodies was very poor, with some parts scavenged by animals, suggesting the incident occurred several days ago. Upon receiving the information, Kalpi Kotwali in-charge Ajay Brahm Tiwari reached the spot with his team and immediately began the investigation.