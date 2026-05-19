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Worker Dies After Blaze Breaks Out at Gas Agency Warehouse; Family Alleges Murder

A worker died in a warehouse fire at a gas agency in Sikar's Mundru area; his family allege he was deliberately burnt to death.

2 min read

Sikar

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Patrika Desk

May 19, 2026

Sikar fire: Worker Dies After Blaze Breaks Out at Gas Agency Warehouse

Sikar: A horrifying incident unfolded on Tuesday morning in the Mundru area of Sikar district, when a fire broke out at the warehouse of Kulwal Bharat Gas Agency on the Arnia Road, fatally burning one of its employees. The incident caused widespread panic in the surrounding area, drawing large crowds to the scene. Police and fire brigade teams were promptly dispatched and brought the situation under control.

The deceased has been identified as Babulal Yadav. According to initial accounts, Babulal had collected the keys to the agency and its warehouse from the agency owner, Chinki Kulwal, and arrived at the premises at around 8:15 in the morning. Shortly afterwards, the agency owner herself arrived to attend to some KYC-related paperwork. It was at this point that she noticed smoke rising from the direction of the warehouse.

Gate Would Not Open; Worker Found Ablaze Inside

Upon seeing the smoke, she attempted to open the warehouse gate, but was unable to do so. Babulal's family was then alerted. His son rushed to the scene and managed to force the gate open. The sight that greeted them left everyone present in a state of shock — Babulal was engulfed in flames. Efforts were made to pull him to safety, but by that point his body had already suffered severe burns, and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Allegations Levelled Against the Agency Owner

Officers from the Srimadhopur Police station and the fire brigade arrived at the scene following the alarm being raised. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and conducted a thorough inspection of the site. In the wake of the tragedy, the deceased's family levelled serious allegations against the gas agency owner, expressing suspicion that Babulal had been deliberately set alight and murdered. Police, however, are currently investigating all angles of the case.

No Filled Cylinders Were Present in the Warehouse

One fortunate aspect of the incident was that there were no filled gas cylinders stored in the warehouse at the time of the fire. Had cylinders been present, a large explosion could have caused far greater loss of life. Investigators are continuing to examine the causes and circumstances surrounding the blaze. A large crowd gathered at the scene in the aftermath, whilst the deceased's son was seen weeping inconsolably and calling out for justice.

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Published on:

19 May 2026 12:05 pm

News / Crime / Worker Dies After Blaze Breaks Out at Gas Agency Warehouse; Family Alleges Murder

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