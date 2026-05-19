Worker Dies After Blaze Breaks Out at Gas Agency Warehouse; Family Alleges Murder

Upon seeing the smoke, she attempted to open the warehouse gate, but was unable to do so. Babulal's family was then alerted. His son rushed to the scene and managed to force the gate open. The sight that greeted them left everyone present in a state of shock — Babulal was engulfed in flames. Efforts were made to pull him to safety, but by that point his body had already suffered severe burns, and he later succumbed to his injuries.