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PhD Student Suicide: Madhya Pradesh Woman Drugged, Raped, and Blackmailed

A Madhya Pradesh PhD student died by suicide after being drugged, raped, and blackmailed with a video. Accused Yogesh Rawat arrested.

less than 1 minute read

Datia

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Patrika Desk

May 20, 2026

Newly married girl suicide, Commits suicide

Representative Image (Source: Patrika)

A 25-year-old PhD student committed suicide by hanging herself in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. Police investigation found a suicide note in which the student accused a man of raping her while she was unconscious and blackmailing her by making a video of the incident. The accused has been identified as Yogesh Rawat (25), who has been arrested.

She Was Pursuing Her PhD in Gwalior

The student was pursuing her PhD in Gwalior. According to the police, she met and befriended Rawat, who was her friend's brother. Investigating authorities said that Rawat called her to a hotel, where he drugged and raped her while she was unconscious.

Obscene Video Made

Police said that during this time, Rawat also recorded obscene videos and later blackmailed the woman by threatening to make the said videos viral on social media. He also called her to the hotel a second time, where he raped her again.

FIR Registered on 15th March

According to the police, both incidents took place on March 13th and 15th. The woman, distressed by the harassment, went to Padav Police Station, Gwalior, and filed an FIR.

Hanged Herself After Reaching Home in Datia

Police said that the woman went to her home in Datia immediately after filing the FIR, where she committed suicide by hanging herself.

Police Found Suicide Note

In this case, police stated that the woman left a suicide note in which she accused Yogesh Rawat and his two sisters of mental harassment and demanded strict action against them.

Accused Arrested

After the complaint was registered, police launched an investigation and arrested Yogesh Rawat from Ashok Nagar. The accused is currently in police custody. Further investigations into the incident are being conducted.

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Published on:

20 May 2026 01:24 pm

News / Crime / PhD Student Suicide: Madhya Pradesh Woman Drugged, Raped, and Blackmailed

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