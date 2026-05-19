Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead in Ludhiana Canal

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur (X)
Ludhiana: A sense of shock has gripped the region after the body of Punjabi singer Inder Kaur was recovered from the Neelo Canal, six days after she was allegedly abducted at gunpoint in Punjab's Ludhiana district. The body has been formally identified by her family members.
According to reports, Inder Kaur left her residence on 13 May at approximately 8:30 pm in her Ford Figo car to purchase groceries from a local market. Concerns grew when she failed to return home late into the night, prompting her family to initiate an immediate search in the surrounding areas.
The police investigation revealed that the deceased was acquainted with Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Sukha, a resident of Bhaloor village in the Moga district.
Following a complaint filed by the singer's brother, Jotinder Singh, the police registered a case on 15 May against two individuals:
The deceased's family has raised questions over the police response, alleging that no concrete action was taken in a timely manner despite the formal registration of the First Information Report (FIR).
Following the recovery of the body, authorities are now investigating the case from both abduction and murder angles. Police officials stated that a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case is underway to ascertain the facts.
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