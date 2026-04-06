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Rajasthan history-sheeter beaten to death in Bengaluru during attack while dining at hotel

History-sheeter Dalaram Patel: In Bengaluru, history-sheeter Dalaram Patel from the Pali district of Rajasthan was beaten to death with iron rods and weapons while eating at a hotel. The police are investigating.

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Patrika Desk

Apr 06, 2026

Rajasthan History Sheeter Beaten to Death in Bengaluru Attacked While Dining at Hotel

History-sheeter Dalaram Patel (Patrika photo)

History-sheeter Dalaram Patel Murder: A history-sheeter from the Jaitpur police station area was beaten to death with an iron rod in Bengaluru on Friday night. The incident occurred on Baldev Road when 27-year-old Dalaram Patel, a resident of Diwandi, was having dinner at a hotel with four to five companions.

During this time, five youths in a car arrived with sharp weapons and attacked him repeatedly, leaving him in a bloody state before fleeing. The family has accused youths from Khutani and Samuja of murder due to an old enmity.

The police are investigating the matter. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Varathoor police station reached the spot and took the injured person to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. On receiving the news, the brother Ashok Patel and other family members have left for Bengaluru, while relatives living there have reached the spot.

More than 15 cases registered

Dalaram Patel, a history-sheeter at Jaitpur police station, had more than 15 cases registered against him, including those for illegal weapons, assault, and theft. He was also wanted in a tractor theft case.

Son of former corporator attacked with a knife

In Pali city, some youths attacked the son of a former corporator with a knife on Navalakha Road. The injured youth was brought to Bangar Hospital in Pali, where doctors admitted him and began treatment. After receiving information about the incident, a large number of people, along with the injured youth's family, gathered on the hospital premises. The police have started investigating the incident.

According to information, a dispute arose on Navalakha Road on Saturday night over some issue, during which Imtiaz (23), son of Fakir Mohammad Sindhi Musalman, a resident of Sindhiyon Ka Vaas in Ghosivada, Pali city, was stabbed. Imtiaz was seriously injured in the attack. He was brought to the trauma centre of Bangar Hospital.

Meanwhile, after receiving information about the incident, Congress City Block President Hakim Bhai, former Congress City Block President Mehboob T, former corporator Kishore Somnani, and a large number of people gathered. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kotwali police station also reached the trauma centre of Bangar Hospital.

Doctors admitted the injured youth and started his treatment. Ramdev Road Chowki in-charge Sub-Inspector Shaitan Singh stated that the police have taken two youths into custody in connection with the matter. The police are investigating the case.

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Published on:

06 Apr 2026 09:56 am

News / Rajasthan / Pali / Rajasthan history-sheeter beaten to death in Bengaluru during attack while dining at hotel

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