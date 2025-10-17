Rajasthan: Diwali Dates Clash Again, Public in Dilemma as Celebrations Split Between October 20 and 21

Diwali Update: Once again, two dates have emerged for Diwali, the festival of joy and light. Many are arguing for October 20th, while others are presenting reasons for celebrating Diwali on October 21st. This has created confusion among the district residents regarding the festival. The worship of the Goddess and Diwali will be performed on October 20th at the Mahalakshmi temples in Jhalarwa and Badi Brahmpuri at the Pali city railway station. The Shrimali Brahmin Samaj Vikas Samiti has ordered clothes and jewellery from Surat for the adornment of the Goddess.