Rajasthan: Diwali Dates Clash Again, Public in Dilemma as Celebrations Split Between October 20 and 21

Two dates have emerged for Diwali
Diwali Update: Once again, two dates have emerged for Diwali, the festival of joy and light. Many are arguing for October 20th, while others are presenting reasons for celebrating Diwali on October 21st. This has created confusion among the district residents regarding the festival. The worship of the Goddess and Diwali will be performed on October 20th at the Mahalakshmi temples in Jhalarwa and Badi Brahmpuri at the Pali city railway station. The Shrimali Brahmin Samaj Vikas Samiti has ordered clothes and jewellery from Surat for the adornment of the Goddess.
Vice-President Ravishankar Dave stated that the worship at Jhalarwa Mahalakshmi Temple will take place at 7 PM, followed by a Mah Aarti at 7:30 PM. Similarly, the worship at Brahmpuri Mahalakshmi will be held at 8:30 PM, with the Mah Aarti at 9 PM. After this, the temple will remain open for visitors until 5:55 PM on October 21st, when the Amavasya (new moon) date ends.
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kamal Kishore Goyal, a founding member of the Hindu Mahotsav Samiti, where the decision was made to celebrate Diwali on October 21st. It was also decided to observe Govardhan Puja on October 22nd.
The meeting was attended by Vishva Hindu Parishad's State Minister Parmeshwar Joshi, Mahendra Bohra, Lalit Pritmani, Hiralal Vyas, Babulal Nagla, Agarwal Samaj President Sunil Gupta, and others.
