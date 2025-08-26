Man Dies in Rajasthan Accident After Google Maps Leads Him Astray

Rohta (Pali): A car veered off the road near Gelawas in the Jaaitpur police station area and collided with a roadside pillar. The accident resulted in the death of one occupant, while another young man sustained serious injuries. Police reported that Rahul Singh and Rahul Dewasi, both residents of Amarpura Vaishalinagar, Jaipur, were travelling from Jaipur to Jasol to visit the Jasol Mata temple, using Google Maps for navigation.
On Monday morning, they lost their way using Google Maps and near Gelawas, the car veered off course at a bend, colliding with a roadside pillar. Both young men sustained serious injuries in the accident.
Upon receiving information, Jaaitpur Station House Officer Rajendra Singh and ASI Satyanarayan Singh arrived at the scene and took both young men to the Rohta Community Health Centre. Doctors pronounced Rahul Singh dead at the centre.
Rahul Dewasi received first aid at the Community Health Centre. Following the accident, relatives arrived in Rohta from Jaipur. The Jaaitpur police conducted a post-mortem and handed over the body to the family.
Rahul Singh Shekhawat, a Jaipur resident) was his father's only son and was soon to be married. He was travelling from Jaipur to Jasol to seek blessings at the Jasol temple before his wedding.
However, Rahul died in a car accident near Gelavas. The home that was to be filled with wedding celebrations is now shrouded in grief. The family is inconsolable following the accident.