Man Dies in Rajasthan Accident After Google Maps Leads Him Astray

Rohta (Pali): A car veered off the road near Gelawas in the Jaaitpur police station area and collided with a roadside pillar. The accident resulted in the death of one occupant, while another young man sustained serious injuries. Police reported that Rahul Singh and Rahul Dewasi, both residents of Amarpura Vaishalinagar, Jaipur, were travelling from Jaipur to Jasol to visit the Jasol Mata temple, using Google Maps for navigation.