Rajasthan: Tragic accident claims businessman’s entire family, bodies found in grim condition

Tragedy Strikes: Family of Five Perish in Accident, One More Succumbs to Injuries

Pali: A devastating accident claimed the lives of five members of a family, including a businessman, his wife, and two children, on the spot. The family was travelling in a car when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Baburao, a businessman, his wife Sarika, daughter Sakshi, and son Sanskar. Two other family members, Chinmay and Pramod, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Sadly, Chinmay succumbed to his injuries earlier today.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving behind a trail of grief and sorrow.