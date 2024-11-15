scriptRajasthan: Tragic accident claims businessman’s entire family, bodies found in grim condition | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Tragic accident claims businessman’s entire family, bodies found in grim condition

Tragedy Strikes: Family of Five Perish in Accident, One More Succumbs to Injuries

Pali: A devastating accident claimed the lives of five members of a family, including a businessman, his wife, and two children, on the spot. The family was travelling in a car when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Baburao, a businessman, his wife Sarika, daughter Sakshi, and son Sanskar. Two other family members, Chinmay and Pramod, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Sadly, Chinmay succumbed to his injuries earlier today.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving behind a trail of grief and sorrow.

PaliNov 15, 2024 / 11:33 am

Patrika Desk

Accident
A horrific road accident occurred on Thursday night in Pali district of Rajasthan, claiming the lives of five people travelling in a car. The sole survivor of the family is in critical condition. The accident was caused by a stray animal that suddenly appeared on the road, forcing the driver to apply brakes abruptly, causing the car to overturn.
The Sandearaav police station reported that the accident took place near Kenpura village. The car, travelling at high speed, encountered a stray animal on the highway, leading to the fatal accident. The family, hailing from Kolhapur, Kodoli district in Maharashtra, were on a trip to Rajasthan.
The deceased have been identified as Baburao, his wife Sarika, daughter Sakshi, and son Sanskar. The family was travelling with two other members, Chinmay and Pramod, who sustained serious injuries. Sadly, Chinmay succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.
According to police, the family had travelled to Sirohi district in Rajasthan, where they stayed at a friend’s house in Shivganj. They were on their way to Jodhpur to visit a sick relative and were returning to Shivganj when the accident occurred.

