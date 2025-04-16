Stray Dog Mauls Toddler in Rajasthan, Requires 10 Stitches

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday morning in Nangla Samavadi, a village near Alwar city. A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was playing outside her home when a stray dog attacked her. The child’s screams alerted her family and neighbours, but by then, the dog had already severely bitten her cheek and jaw. The girl was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition.

Ten Stitches to the Child’s Cheek Doctors reported that the child sustained significant injuries. Ten stitches were required to close the wound on her left cheek. She also suffered injuries to her ear, head, and nose. However, her condition is now reported to be out of danger, and she continues to receive treatment at the hospital.

Three Other People Also Attacked In addition to the child, the stray dog attacked three other people in Nangla Samavadi village, near Shalimar. While their injuries were less severe, angry villagers subsequently beat the dog to death.