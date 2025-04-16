scriptStray Dog Mauls Toddler in Rajasthan, Requires 10 Stitches | Latest News | Patrika News
Stray Dog Mauls Toddler in Rajasthan, Requires 10 Stitches

Alwar News: The menace of stray dogs in Alwar district, Rajasthan, shows no signs of abating. A terrifying incident has once again come to light in the city.

Apr 16, 2025

Patrika Desk

Alwar News: A stray dog attack on a young child has once again highlighted the ongoing problem of stray dogs in Alwar district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred when a stray dog viciously mauled a young girl, inflicting severe facial injuries. The injured child is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital. This same dog had previously attacked three other people.
According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday morning in Nangla Samavadi, a village near Alwar city. A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was playing outside her home when a stray dog attacked her. The child’s screams alerted her family and neighbours, but by then, the dog had already severely bitten her cheek and jaw. The girl was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition.

Ten Stitches to the Child’s Cheek

Doctors reported that the child sustained significant injuries. Ten stitches were required to close the wound on her left cheek. She also suffered injuries to her ear, head, and nose. However, her condition is now reported to be out of danger, and she continues to receive treatment at the hospital.

Three Other People Also Attacked

In addition to the child, the stray dog attacked three other people in Nangla Samavadi village, near Shalimar. While their injuries were less severe, angry villagers subsequently beat the dog to death.

Similar Incident One Month Ago

It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred in Alwar just a month ago. In ward number 56, JK Nagar, a college student named Navya was attacked by a pack of dogs. Eight dogs surrounded and attacked the girl, inflicting multiple bites. A video of this incident also surfaced online.

