India to Build Roads in Factories: Nitin Gadkari Unveils Accelerated Construction Technique

What is new technology? According to Gadkari, only the concrete mix portion of the road will be prepared at the construction site. All other components, such as pre-cast drains and other structures, will be manufactured in factories. This pre-cast technology will make road construction faster, more durable, and environmentally friendly. This Malaysian technology has already been used in Singapore and in the Chennai Metro project in India, resulting in savings of billions of rupees. Gadkari explained that this technology requires only two pillars within a 120-meter distance, saving the cost of a third pillar.

Emphasis on Road Safety Gadkari also suggested several measures to reduce road accidents. He said that the height of dividers will be increased to three feet, and walls will be built on both sides to prevent people from crossing the road. Furthermore, pre-cast drains for the drainage system have been made mandatory, further enhancing quality.

Implementation in Uttar Pradesh Gadkari urged the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and his advisor Avnish Awasthi, to implement this technology in the state. He said that adopting this technology in Uttar Pradesh could revolutionise road construction. Gadkari also claimed that the use of new technologies will make India’s roads better than those in the USA by 2047.

Need for Administrative Reforms Gadkari also expressed displeasure over bureaucratic lethargy. He said that files do not move in the ministry unless there is a strong complaint. He advised officials to take quicker decisions and reduce delays in projects. He also expressed concern over the time taken to return contractors’ bank guarantees and pending land acquisition cases.

The Future of Technology in Road Construction Gadkari spoke of promoting the Automated and Intelligent Machine-Assisted Construction (AIMC) system, which will provide real-time data in every stage of construction. This technology will increase accuracy, speed, and quality in road construction.