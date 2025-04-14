Good news: 6,000 jobs open in Rajasthan, appointments to be made at gram panchayats

It is estimated that approximately six thousand positions for officials and staff will be created in the reconstituted institutions. Proposals for around 2500 new Gram Panchayats have been received. Objections to these proposals are currently being addressed. These proposals will be finalised in June. Consequently, positions will be created based on the number of new Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads. The number of Panchayati Raj representatives will increase after the reconstitution.

5,000 Positions to be Added in Gram Panchayats Each Gram Panchayat will have a Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) and a Junior Assistant. With the creation of 2,500 new Gram Panchayats, 5,000 positions will be generated at the Gram Panchayat level. Furthermore, 8 new Zila Parishads will be formed. Each Zila Parishad will require an average of 13 officers, in addition to other staff. Panchayat Samitis will require an average of 6 officers, along with other staff. The formation of approximately 100 new Panchayat Samitis is proposed. Thus, it is estimated that around 6,000 positions will be created across all new Panchayati Raj institutions.