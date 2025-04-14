Good news: 6,000 jobs open in Rajasthan, appointments to be made at gram panchayats

5,000 Positions to be Added in Gram PanchayatsEach Gram Panchayat will have a Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) and a Junior Assistant. With the creation of 2,500 new Gram Panchayats, 5,000 positions will be generated at the Gram Panchayat level. Furthermore, 8 new Zila Parishads will be formed. Each Zila Parishad will require an average of 13 officers, in addition to other staff. Panchayat Samitis will require an average of 6 officers, along with other staff. The formation of approximately 100 new Panchayat Samitis is proposed. Thus, it is estimated that around 6,000 positions will be created across all new Panchayati Raj institutions.
Employment Opportunities for YouthObjections to the proposals for new and reconstituted Panchayati Raj institutions are being addressed at the District Collector level. The formation of new institutions will lead to the creation of new positions. This will provide employment opportunities for young people.
–Madan Dilawar, Panchayati Raj Minister