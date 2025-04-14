scriptGood news: 6,000 jobs open in Rajasthan, appointments to be made at gram panchayats | Latest News | Patrika News
Good news: 6,000 jobs open in Rajasthan, appointments to be made at gram panchayats

Good news for young people in Rajasthan who dream of government jobs.

JaipurApr 14, 2025 / 08:29 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: Amidst the process of restructuring and reconstitution of the three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions, individuals aspiring to contest elections for Sarpanch, Pradhan, Panchayat Samiti, and Zila Parishad member, along with political party workers, are actively seeking opportunities. Simultaneously, young people dreaming of government jobs are hopeful about the imminent release of vacancies in Panchayati Raj institutions.
It is estimated that approximately six thousand positions for officials and staff will be created in the reconstituted institutions. Proposals for around 2500 new Gram Panchayats have been received. Objections to these proposals are currently being addressed. These proposals will be finalised in June. Consequently, positions will be created based on the number of new Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads. The number of Panchayati Raj representatives will increase after the reconstitution.

5,000 Positions to be Added in Gram Panchayats

Each Gram Panchayat will have a Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) and a Junior Assistant. With the creation of 2,500 new Gram Panchayats, 5,000 positions will be generated at the Gram Panchayat level. Furthermore, 8 new Zila Parishads will be formed. Each Zila Parishad will require an average of 13 officers, in addition to other staff. Panchayat Samitis will require an average of 6 officers, along with other staff. The formation of approximately 100 new Panchayat Samitis is proposed. Thus, it is estimated that around 6,000 positions will be created across all new Panchayati Raj institutions.

Employment Opportunities for Youth

Objections to the proposals for new and reconstituted Panchayati Raj institutions are being addressed at the District Collector level. The formation of new institutions will lead to the creation of new positions. This will provide employment opportunities for young people.
Madan Dilawar, Panchayati Raj Minister

