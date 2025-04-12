scriptBJP Leader Dies Six Days After Attack in Rajasthan | Latest News | Patrika News
BJP Leader Dies Six Days After Attack in Rajasthan

The attack caused severe head injuries to BJP leader Rishabh Bansal, fracturing his neck and spine. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jaipur where he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

JaipurApr 12, 2025 / 11:40 am

Patrika Desk

bjp
BJP leader Rishabh Bansal died in Jaipur on Saturday after being critically injured in a fatal attack in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. Six days prior, on 6 April, he was attacked with stones by members of a neighbouring family due to a property dispute in the Purohit Mohalla area under the Kotwali police station.
The attack caused severe head injuries to BJP leader Rishabh Bansal, fracturing his neck and spine. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jaipur where he succumbed to his injuries this morning.
Police have already arrested one suspect in connection with the incident. Bansal’s nephew, Saurabh Bansal, filed an FIR at the Kotwali police station on April 7th. The report stated that Bansal had purchased a house in Purohit Mohalla on March 20th. On April 6th, while cleaning the property, a neighbour claimed a share in the house’s veranda, escalating into a dispute.
BJP leader Rishabh Bansal died

Attacked with stones after trying to reason

When Rishabh Bansal attempted to reason with the neighbour, a young man attacked him with stones, leaving him severely injured. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Bharatpur and then transferred to Jaipur in critical condition. He had been on ventilator support for the past six days before passing away this morning. His death has caused immense grief within his family. Rishabh Bansal, president of the Mukherjee Mandal, was also involved in the jewellery trade.

One suspect arrested so far

Police have arrested one suspect, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. The house where the incident occurred has been sealed.

