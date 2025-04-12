BJP Leader Dies Six Days After Attack in Rajasthan

The attack caused severe head injuries to BJP leader Rishabh Bansal, fracturing his neck and spine. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jaipur where he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

Police have already arrested one suspect in connection with the incident. Bansal’s nephew, Saurabh Bansal, filed an FIR at the Kotwali police station on April 7th. The report stated that Bansal had purchased a house in Purohit Mohalla on March 20th. On April 6th, while cleaning the property, a neighbour claimed a share in the house’s veranda, escalating into a dispute.

Attacked with stones after trying to reason When Rishabh Bansal attempted to reason with the neighbour, a young man attacked him with stones, leaving him severely injured. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Bharatpur and then transferred to Jaipur in critical condition. He had been on ventilator support for the past six days before passing away this morning. His death has caused immense grief within his family. Rishabh Bansal, president of the Mukherjee Mandal, was also involved in the jewellery trade.