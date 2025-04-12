Bear Kills Elderly Man in Rajasthan

scriptBear Kills Elderly Man in Rajasthan | Latest News | Patrika News
A heart-wrenching incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in Thoria village, located in the Kumbhalgarh range of Rajsamand district.

RajsamandApr 12, 2025

Patrika Desk

Bear Attack on Old Man: A horrifying incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in Thoria village, located in the Kumbhalgarh range of Rajsamand district. Sevalal Balai, a 75-year-old man, was attacked by two wild bears at around 4 am while he was stepping out of his house to go for the toilet. The bears dragged him towards the fields and mauled him to death.

Family Rushed to the Scene After Hearing Screams

The screams of the elderly man and the sounds of cattle bellowing alerted his family and neighbours. Prakash, Sohalal, Bhooralal, and Prakash Pannalal, relatives of the deceased, immediately rushed to the spot and drove the bears away using sticks and the light from their torches. However, by then, Sevalal had sustained such grievous injuries that he succumbed to them before he could reach home.

Atmosphere of Terror in the Village

A 108 ambulance arrived at the scene after receiving information, and the body was taken to the mortuary of the Kelwara Community Health Centre. A post-mortem will be conducted. Assistant Sub-Inspector Roshanlal of the Kelwara police station confirmed the incident.
According to local villagers, due to a fire that has been raging in the forests of the Gajpur-Antallia area for the past 15 days, bears and other wildlife are moving towards populated areas. This has led to a continuous increase in incidents of conflict between villagers and wild animals.

Villagers Demand Security Measures

Following the incident, there is an atmosphere of fear and terror among the villagers of Thoria and Wali Bhali settlements. People are demanding that the administration take steps to curb the increasing movement of wildlife, increase night patrols, and provide an alternative arrangement for toilet facilities at night.

