Bear Kills Elderly Man in Rajasthan

Family Rushed to the Scene After Hearing Screams The screams of the elderly man and the sounds of cattle bellowing alerted his family and neighbours. Prakash, Sohalal, Bhooralal, and Prakash Pannalal, relatives of the deceased, immediately rushed to the spot and drove the bears away using sticks and the light from their torches. However, by then, Sevalal had sustained such grievous injuries that he succumbed to them before he could reach home.

Atmosphere of Terror in the Village A 108 ambulance arrived at the scene after receiving information, and the body was taken to the mortuary of the Kelwara Community Health Centre. A post-mortem will be conducted. Assistant Sub-Inspector Roshanlal of the Kelwara police station confirmed the incident.

According to local villagers, due to a fire that has been raging in the forests of the Gajpur-Antallia area for the past 15 days, bears and other wildlife are moving towards populated areas. This has led to a continuous increase in incidents of conflict between villagers and wild animals.