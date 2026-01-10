10 January 2026,

Saturday

Jaipur

Jaipur Streets Amazed as Robotic Dogs Appear, Know Their Name and Features

These days, anyone who sees robotic dogs on the streets of Jaipur is surprised. What exactly are robotic dogs? Find out what robotic dogs or robotic mules are and what their special features are.

3 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

Army Day Parade 2026 When robotic dogs appeared on Jaipur streets everyone stunned know about their Name sanjay special features

Robotic Dogs (Image: Patrika)

The main parade for Army Day 2026 will be held in Jaipur on January 15. The full dress rehearsal for this parade is underway. These days, along with the sound of army boots, another sound is being heard on the streets of Jaipur – the clanking of iron legs. Everyone who sees these iron robotic dogs is astonished. What exactly are these?

The Indian Army has deployed its most advanced technology, 'Robotic Dogs', in the Jaipur parade. The sight of these 'Robotic Dogs' leaves onlookers breathless. What exactly are these? Are they mere toys or modern weapons that can turn the tide of battle? Let's find out the features of the Robotic Dogs, Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULE).

Robotic Dogs or Mules

It is interesting to know why the new robotic dogs have been named MULE. The new robotic dogs are technically called MULE, which stands for Multi-Utility Legged Equipment. Mules are used in the army for carrying loads. A mule is called a 'mule' in English. Generally, their use is also somewhat similar. They are also used in China and America.

The Army has named the Robotic Dogs 'Sanjay'

You will be surprised to know the features of the Robotic Dogs, or MULEs. At first, you won't believe it. The army has lovingly named the robotic dogs 'Sanjay'. They weigh around 51 kilograms and look like fierce hunting dogs. But their real strength lies in the 'Artificial Intelligence' hidden within them. They have been developed by the Aeroark company from Delhi. These robotic dogs can work continuously for 20 hours on a single charge. They are equipped with NVIDIA graphics cards. They can be operated remotely, and they also work automatically.

Features of Robotic Dogs

These robotic dogs can operate in extreme temperatures, from bone-chilling cold of -40°C to scorching heat of 55°C. They can move at a speed of 3 meters per second. Rugged mountains, deep ravines, or narrow city stairs are child's play for them. The high-definition thermal cameras and LiDAR sensors on their faces can identify enemies even in the darkness of night.

The most astonishing fact is that light weapons (Small Arms) can be fitted onto these robots. They can deliver approximately 12 to 15 kg of explosives, food, or medicines to forward posts where human access is difficult. They can be controlled from a distance of 10 km via Wi-Fi or LTE.

This means that our soldiers will no longer have to risk their lives to enter terrorist hideouts or narrow alleys; these robotic dogs will take on the mission themselves. Currently, these robotic dogs are a subject of curiosity for the public during rehearsals on Jagatpura and Mahal Road in Jaipur. They are a complete picture of 'Self-Reliant India'.

You Must Attend the Army Day Parade on January 15

So, when you come to watch the Army Day Parade on January 15, be sure to welcome these modern warriors with applause. This blend of technology and courage shows that the Indian Army is now equipped not only with spirit but also with the world's best technology. Jaipur, hosting the Army Day parade outside Delhi, is the fourth city to do so after Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Pune.

Published on:

10 Jan 2026 01:06 pm

