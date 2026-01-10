Jaipur Streets Amazed as Robotic Dogs Appear, Know Their Name and Features

You will be surprised to know the features of the Robotic Dogs, or MULEs. At first, you won't believe it. The army has lovingly named the robotic dogs 'Sanjay'. They weigh around 51 kilograms and look like fierce hunting dogs. But their real strength lies in the 'Artificial Intelligence' hidden within them. They have been developed by the Aeroark company from Delhi. These robotic dogs can work continuously for 20 hours on a single charge. They are equipped with NVIDIA graphics cards. They can be operated remotely, and they also work automatically.