Orange Alert for Fog and Cold Wave in Rajasthan Districts on January 12; Know January 13 Weather

Due to icy winds from North India, Rajasthan is experiencing bone-chilling cold. In Fatehpur, Sikar, the minimum temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was -2 degrees Celsius. This minimum temperature has worsened the condition of the common people in Fatehpur. According to the new update from the Meteorological Department, an orange alert for fog and cold wave has been issued for 11 districts of Rajasthan on January 12. These include Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa, Bharatpur, and Dholpur districts. According to meteorologists, the cold-day conditions are expected to persist in Rajasthan until Makar Sankranti. Temperatures are likely to drop further by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.