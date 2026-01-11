Orange Alert for Fog and Cold Wave in Rajasthan Districts on January 12; Know January 13 Weather

Weather Update (Image: Patrika)
Due to icy winds from North India, Rajasthan is experiencing bone-chilling cold. In Fatehpur, Sikar, the minimum temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was -2 degrees Celsius. This minimum temperature has worsened the condition of the common people in Fatehpur. According to the new update from the Meteorological Department, an orange alert for fog and cold wave has been issued for 11 districts of Rajasthan on January 12. These include Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa, Bharatpur, and Dholpur districts. According to meteorologists, the cold-day conditions are expected to persist in Rajasthan until Makar Sankranti. Temperatures are likely to drop further by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for fog and cold wave on January 13 for the districts of Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Jaipur, Tonk, Dausa, Bharatpur, and Dholpur.
According to the data from the Meteorological Department, more than 15 districts of Rajasthan were affected by fog and cold winds in the last 24 hours on Saturday. The maximum temperature in Jaipur recorded was 21.9 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.9 degrees in Pratapgarh, while the minimum temperature was recorded at -2 degrees in Fatehpur Sikar (AWS).
The impact of the cold is more intense in rural areas compared to cities. Due to the strong cold winds in fields and open areas, people are forced to light bonfires and take refuge in warm clothing. The Meteorological Department has warned of a further increase in the intensity of the cold in the coming days.
