Jaipur Helicopter Emergency Landing: Private helicopter en route to Bhopal makes emergency landing in Jaipur due to technical reasons

Jaipur Helicopter Emergency Landing (Image: Patrika)
A private company's helicopter, en route from Jaipur to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, had to make an emergency landing on Sunday morning due to a technical malfunction. The incident occurred around 11 AM near Vamanwati village in the Raisar area. Fortunately, the pilot and co-pilot are completely safe.
The emergency landing of the helicopter in Vamanwati village caused a stir. As soon as the helicopter landed in the village, villagers gathered at the spot to witness the event. Upon receiving information, Raisar police station also reached the scene.
Sohan Singh Nathawat, Director of Avon Helicopter, stated that the helicopter landed in Jaipur at 4:30 PM on Saturday from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. After arriving in Jaipur, the helicopter underwent refueling and repair processes. After the weather cleared, the helicopter took off from the helipad located in Malikpur, Chomu, at 11:02 AM for Bhopal.
However, shortly after takeoff, a technical malfunction occurred in the helicopter, after which the pilot, demonstrating presence of mind, executed a safe emergency landing in Vamanwati village near Raisar.
Currently, a technical team is investigating the cause of the malfunction in the helicopter. Once the investigation is complete, the helicopter will be transported back to the Malikpur helipad and, after necessary repairs, preparations will be made to send it to Bhopal.
