11 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Jaipur

Jaipur Helicopter Emergency Landing: Private helicopter en route to Bhopal makes emergency landing in Jaipur due to technical reasons

A private company's helicopter, en route from Jaipur to Bhopal, had to make an emergency landing due to technical reasons.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

Helicopter-Emergency-Landing-1

Jaipur Helicopter Emergency Landing (Image: Patrika)

A private company's helicopter, en route from Jaipur to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, had to make an emergency landing on Sunday morning due to a technical malfunction. The incident occurred around 11 AM near Vamanwati village in the Raisar area. Fortunately, the pilot and co-pilot are completely safe.

The emergency landing of the helicopter in Vamanwati village caused a stir. As soon as the helicopter landed in the village, villagers gathered at the spot to witness the event. Upon receiving information, Raisar police station also reached the scene.

Sohan Singh Nathawat, Director of Avon Helicopter, stated that the helicopter landed in Jaipur at 4:30 PM on Saturday from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. After arriving in Jaipur, the helicopter underwent refueling and repair processes. After the weather cleared, the helicopter took off from the helipad located in Malikpur, Chomu, at 11:02 AM for Bhopal.

Technical Malfunction Occurred Shortly After Takeoff

However, shortly after takeoff, a technical malfunction occurred in the helicopter, after which the pilot, demonstrating presence of mind, executed a safe emergency landing in Vamanwati village near Raisar.

Currently, a technical team is investigating the cause of the malfunction in the helicopter. Once the investigation is complete, the helicopter will be transported back to the Malikpur helipad and, after necessary repairs, preparations will be made to send it to Bhopal.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

rajasthan news in hindi

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

11 Jan 2026 02:50 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Helicopter Emergency Landing: Private helicopter en route to Bhopal makes emergency landing in Jaipur due to technical reasons

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Orange Alert for Fog and Cold Wave in Rajasthan Districts on January 12; Know January 13 Weather

Weather Update Meteorological Department 12 January Rajasthan these districts fog and cold wave orange alert Know what 13 January weather
Jaipur

Supreme Court Orders Rajasthan High Court to Decide on Age Relaxation for SI Recruitment by March 31 Amidst Controversy

Supreme Court
Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather: Major Update as Temperature Dips to -3.4°C in One Location, IMD Issues Alert Amid Severe Cold Wave Affecting Daily Life

PATRIKA PHOTO
Jaipur

Jaipur Streets Amazed as Robotic Dogs Appear, Know Their Name and Features

Army Day Parade 2026 When robotic dogs appeared on Jaipur streets everyone stunned know about their Name sanjay special features
Jaipur

Amit Shah to hand over appointment letters to 10000 police constables in Jaipur today; arrived in Jodhpur late last night

Amit Shah 10,000 police constables hand over appointment letters today in Jaipur Arrived in Jodhpur late at night
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.