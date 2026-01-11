Rajasthan Weather: Major Update as Temperature Dips to -3.4°C in One Location, IMD Issues Alert Amid Severe Cold Wave Affecting Daily Life

Rajasthan Weather (Image: Patrika)
Icy winds from North India have completely engulfed Rajasthan. The lives of the people in the state have been severely affected due to the cold wave and severe cold. The minimum temperature in Fatehpur, Sikar district, was recorded at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature of this season. Due to the continuously falling mercury, a layer of ice was seen on the grass and water in the fields and utensils in many areas of Shekhawati region including Jaisalmer on Sunday morning. Along with the severe cold, dense fog shrouded many districts including Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur and Jaipur on Sunday morning.
On Saturday, Sri Ganganagar experienced the coldest day and night of this season. The maximum temperature here dropped to 8.6 degrees Celsius. This is the first time this winter that the day temperature of any city has been recorded below 10 degrees. In Jaipur, the day temperature was 21.9 degrees Celsius, where cold winds increased the chill.
Due to dense fog, visibility has dropped to near zero, causing the traffic system to collapse. IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for Udaipur Airport, warning of flight delays or cancellations due to fog.
According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the effect of 'cold day' and cold wave will continue in Rajasthan till Makar Sankranti. The department has issued an orange alert in 14 districts. The temperature may drop by another 1 to 2 degrees in the next two-three days. Severe cold wave is expected in Shekhawati, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, which will further increase the shivering.
