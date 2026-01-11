Rajasthan Weather: Major Update as Temperature Dips to -3.4°C in One Location, IMD Issues Alert Amid Severe Cold Wave Affecting Daily Life

Icy winds from North India have completely engulfed Rajasthan. The lives of the people in the state have been severely affected due to the cold wave and severe cold. The minimum temperature in Fatehpur, Sikar district, was recorded at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature of this season. Due to the continuously falling mercury, a layer of ice was seen on the grass and water in the fields and utensils in many areas of Shekhawati region including Jaisalmer on Sunday morning. Along with the severe cold, dense fog shrouded many districts including Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur and Jaipur on Sunday morning.