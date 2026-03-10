Bomb Threat: Over 10 Cities in Rajasthan Receive Bomb Threats Targeting Passport and Post Offices

The Passport Office, located within the post office premises in Jaisalmer city, received a threat via email on Tuesday to bomb the passport office. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, evacuated the post office premises, and sent the employees to a safe location. Local police have intensified security around the office and its vicinity. Police and security agencies are jointly continuing the search operation. Given the seriousness of the threat, all operations within the premises have been temporarily suspended. The premises have been sealed temporarily.