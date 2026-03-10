10 March 2026,

Tuesday

Jaipur

Bomb Threat: Over 10 Cities in Rajasthan Receive Bomb Threats Targeting Passport and Post Offices

Rajasthan Passport Office Bomb Threat: A stir was caused in 7 districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday when threats were received to blow up passport offices and post offices with bombs.

3 min read

Jaipur

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Mar 10, 2026

Rajasthan Bomb Threat

Police present at the spot after a bomb threat to the office. Photo: Patrika

Jaipur: A wave of panic swept across more than 10 cities in Rajasthan on Tuesday when threats to bomb passport offices and post offices were received. The simultaneous threats to bomb government offices in over 10 places across the state sent the police administration and security agencies into a frenzy. Upon receiving the information, police and security agencies immediately took charge at all locations, evacuated the premises, and launched an intensive search operation.

According to information, passport offices in Banswara, Sikar, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer districts received bomb threats on Tuesday. Meanwhile, head post offices in Ajmer and Bikaner, and the post office in Dausa, also received bomb threats. It is being reported that the threatening messages arrived via email at all these locations. Additionally, government offices in Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, and Hanumangarh, including the capital Jaipur, also received threatening emails.

Premises Evacuated and Intensive Search Underway

The higher authorities were informed about the threatening emails. Following this, the local police station was immediately alerted. Upon receiving the information, police and security agencies reached the spots. As a precautionary measure, the premises were also evacuated. Subsequently, an intensive search was conducted. However, no suspicious objects have been found at any location so far.



Jaisalmer Passport Office Sealed

The Passport Office, located within the post office premises in Jaisalmer city, received a threat via email on Tuesday to bomb the passport office. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, evacuated the post office premises, and sent the employees to a safe location. Local police have intensified security around the office and its vicinity. Police and security agencies are jointly continuing the search operation. Given the seriousness of the threat, all operations within the premises have been temporarily suspended. The premises have been sealed temporarily.



Panic in Bikaner Due to Suspicious Email

Security agencies were thrown into a state of alarm at the Bikaner Passport Office on Tuesday due to a suspicious email. The email claimed that some suspicious elements were plotting to target VIP documents related to the Passport Office. It also stated that the email was sent to test the response and security protocols of the agencies. Furthermore, it expressed apprehension of incidents like IED blasts and suggested evacuating staff and the public from the vicinity of the passport and post offices.



Banswara Passport Office Also Threatened

The Passport Office, located at the new bus stand in Banswara, received a threat to be bombed on Tuesday afternoon. This threatening message arrived via email. As a precautionary measure, the post office building was also evacuated. Following this threat, an atmosphere of panic ensued among the employees and the general public who had come for official work.



Sikar Premises Evacuated After Threat

The Passport Office in Sikar received a threat to be bombed. This threat was received on the official email ID of the Jaipur Passport Office. Following this, the entire premises were evacuated. The District Special Branch, CO City Sandeep Choudhary, Kotwali Station House Officer Sunil Jangid, and a team led by Industrial Area SHO Rajesh Kumar Budania reached the spot. A bomb disposal squad has been called from Jaipur following the threatening email. A large contingent of police personnel has also been deployed.

Threatening Email from Pakistan Received in Alwar

The main post office located at Moti Dungri in Alwar city received a threat to be bombed. The email is reported to have originated from Pakistan. The entire premises have been evacuated, and a bomb disposal team is currently investigating. The main gate of the premises has been closed. Entry will be permitted for employees and the public only after an internal investigation is completed.

Bomb Threats Also Received Here

The Passport Office and the main Post Office in the capital Jaipur also received bomb threats. The Regional Passport Office located at Hanumangarh Junction also received a bomb threat, after which the office was evacuated. Panic spread in Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday after the main post office received a threat via email to be bombed.

Published on:

10 Mar 2026 02:53 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Bomb Threat: Over 10 Cities in Rajasthan Receive Bomb Threats Targeting Passport and Post Offices

