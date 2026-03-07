7 March 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

International Women’s Day Special: Free Bus Travel for Women on Rajasthan Roadways from Midnight

Special cleaning and washing of buses are being carried out for the convenience of passengers, so that women can get a better environment during their journey.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 07, 2026

Rajasthan-Roadways

Rajasthan Roadways bus. Patrika file photo.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, women in Rajasthan are set to receive a special facility once again. The state's public transport service, Rajasthan Roadways, has decided to offer free travel on buses for women on March 8. The Roadways administration has issued official orders in this regard.

According to Roadways officials, women will be able to travel ticket-free on ordinary and express buses of Rajasthan Roadways across the state from midnight of March 7 until 12 AM on March 8. This facility is provided every year with the aim of honouring women and promoting their participation.

Special arrangements for bus cleaning and security at stands

In view of Women's Day, the Roadways administration has also begun preparations. For the convenience of passengers, buses are being specially cleaned and washed to provide a better environment for women during their journey. Additionally, security arrangements are being strengthened at bus stands and on major routes. In many places, additional police force will be deployed keeping in mind the safety of women passengers. The Roadways management states that providing a safe and comfortable journey to women passengers is their priority.

Thousands of women benefit from this scheme every year

A large number of women avail this facility provided on Women's Day every year. Especially women from rural and small towns can easily reach other cities for their work by availing this free bus travel on this day.
Roadways officials say that the objective of this initiative is to honour women and promote their participation in public transport. Furthermore, this step also strengthens the message of women's empowerment.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

07 Mar 2026 10:04 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / International Women’s Day Special: Free Bus Travel for Women on Rajasthan Roadways from Midnight

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Patrika Foundation Day: Patrika Built a Strong Foundation in 70 Years—What Should Rajasthan Look Like by 2030?

Patrika Foundation Day
Jaipur

High-Speed Train to Pass Through These Rajasthan Cities; Rajasthan–Haryana Officials Meet, Delhi–Gurugram Travel to Get Easier

semi High speed train
Jaipur

Rajasthan Special Trains: Railways to Run 3 Pairs of Special Trains Between Yeshwantpur and Bikaner

Jaipur

International Women's Day 2026: Women to travel free on Rajasthan Roadways buses, new order issued

International Women's Day 2026 Rajasthan Roadways buses Women can free travel new order issued
Jaipur

Rajasthan-Haryana Rail Link: New 215km Line to Cost ₹2,208 Crore

rajasthan new rail line
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.