International Women’s Day Special: Free Bus Travel for Women on Rajasthan Roadways from Midnight

Rajasthan Roadways bus. Patrika file photo.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, women in Rajasthan are set to receive a special facility once again. The state's public transport service, Rajasthan Roadways, has decided to offer free travel on buses for women on March 8. The Roadways administration has issued official orders in this regard.
According to Roadways officials, women will be able to travel ticket-free on ordinary and express buses of Rajasthan Roadways across the state from midnight of March 7 until 12 AM on March 8. This facility is provided every year with the aim of honouring women and promoting their participation.
In view of Women's Day, the Roadways administration has also begun preparations. For the convenience of passengers, buses are being specially cleaned and washed to provide a better environment for women during their journey. Additionally, security arrangements are being strengthened at bus stands and on major routes. In many places, additional police force will be deployed keeping in mind the safety of women passengers. The Roadways management states that providing a safe and comfortable journey to women passengers is their priority.
A large number of women avail this facility provided on Women's Day every year. Especially women from rural and small towns can easily reach other cities for their work by availing this free bus travel on this day.
Roadways officials say that the objective of this initiative is to honour women and promote their participation in public transport. Furthermore, this step also strengthens the message of women's empowerment.
