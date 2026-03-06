6 March 2026,

Friday

Jaipur

International Women's Day 2026: Women to travel free on Rajasthan Roadways buses, new order issued

International Women's Day 2026: On the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8), women and girls in Rajasthan have been gifted free travel on Roadways buses.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 06, 2026

International Women's Day 2026 Rajasthan Roadways buses Women can free travel new order issued

File Image (Source : Patrika)

International Women’s Day 2026: On the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8), women and girls in Rajasthan have been gifted free travel on Roadways buses. Approximately 8.50 lakh women can avail this special facility.

According to the order issued by the Transport and Road Safety Department, women and girls will be provided free travel facility on all categories of ordinary buses of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation within the state's borders on this day. This facility will not be applicable to air-conditioned, Volvo, and buses operating on all-India permit licenses.

This Facility Will Be Applicable on All Buses Except AC and Volvo

Dr. Jyoti Chauhan, Executive Director (Traffic) of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, stated that this facility will be applicable on all buses except air-conditioned and Volvo buses.

International Women's Day is Celebrated Every Year on March 8

This step by the Rajasthan government also symbolises the honouring of women and recognition of their role. International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. On this day, women across the country who have made significant contributions to society and the nation are remembered. Additionally, family and society members wish women on this day and make them feel honoured.

