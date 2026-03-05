Weather Alert: Rajasthan Likely to See Temperatures Near 40°C on March 8, 9,10

Jaipur: With the beginning of March, the effect of heat has started increasing rapidly in Rajasthan. The minimum and maximum temperatures in most parts of the state are being recorded 4 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal. According to the Meteorological Department, the highest maximum temperature in the state in the last 24 hours was recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, which is 6.3 degrees above normal.