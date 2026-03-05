Weather Alert: Rajasthan Likely to See Temperatures Near 40°C on March 8, 9,10

Jaipur: With the beginning of March, the effect of heat has started increasing rapidly in Rajasthan. The minimum and maximum temperatures in most parts of the state are being recorded 4 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal. According to the Meteorological Department, the highest maximum temperature in the state in the last 24 hours was recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, which is 6.3 degrees above normal.
According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, an anti-cyclonic circulation is currently active over Gujarat and the adjoining Arabian Sea region. Due to the effect of this system, the weather in the state is likely to remain mostly dry for the next one week. Additionally, temperatures may increase by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.
The Meteorological Department stated that during the upcoming week, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state may remain 4 to 8 degrees above normal. Specifically, there is a strong possibility of temperatures reaching around 40 degrees Celsius in some areas of South-Western Rajasthan between March 8 and 10.
In view of the increasing impact of heat, people have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the afternoon and to drink plenty of water.
