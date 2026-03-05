Rajasthan Heatwave: Mercury Nears 39°C, Barmer Hottest as 21 Cities Exceed 35°C

Heat Wave: Jaipur. The heat in the state has begun to intensify earlier than usual, indicating an early onset of rising temperatures. According to the latest forecast from the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry in most parts of Rajasthan for the next week, and the day's temperature will be continuously on the rise. There is a strong possibility of an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Along with this, strong winds of 20–30 km per hour may blow during the daytime in North-West India until March 5.