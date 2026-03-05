Rajasthan Heatwave: Mercury Nears 39°C, Barmer Hottest as 21 Cities Exceed 35°C

Heat Wave Alert
Heat Wave: Jaipur. The heat in the state has begun to intensify earlier than usual, indicating an early onset of rising temperatures. According to the latest forecast from the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry in most parts of Rajasthan for the next week, and the day's temperature will be continuously on the rise. There is a strong possibility of an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Along with this, strong winds of 20–30 km per hour may blow during the daytime in North-West India until March 5.
|Sr. No.
|City
|Maximum Temperature (°C)
|1
|Barmer
|38.8
|2
|Jaisalmer
|37.8
|3
|Jodhpur
|37.6
|4
|Phalodi
|37.4
|5
|Bikaner
|37.0
|6
|Pilani
|36.9
|7
|Pali
|36.8
|8
|Vanasthali
|36.6
|9
|Churu
|36.5
|10
|Jalore
|36.4
|11
|Chittorgarh
|36.2
|12
|Shri Ganganagar
|36.1
|13
|Dungarpur
|36.1
|14
|Dausa
|35.9
|15
|Ajmer
|35.5
|16
|Fatehpur
|35.5
|17
|Kota
|35.4
|18
|Nagaur
|35.4
|19
|Jaipur
|35.2
|20
|Udaipur
|35.2
|21
|Karauli
|35.1
During the past 24 hours, the heat was more intense in Western Rajasthan. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Barmer at 38.8 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, no rain or any kind of warning has been issued for now. The weather will remain clear and dry in all districts.
Due to the increase in daytime temperatures, strong sunlight during the afternoon can trouble people. Experts have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outings in the afternoon, drink plenty of water, and take measures to protect themselves from the sun.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending