5 March 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Heatwave: Mercury Nears 39°C, Barmer Hottest as 21 Cities Exceed 35°C

Rajasthan Heatwave: Western Rajasthan experienced more intense heat over the past 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Barmer at 38.8 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, no rain or any kind of warning has been issued for now. The weather will remain clear and dry in all districts.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 05, 2026

Heat Wave Alert: छत्तीसगढ़ के 16 जिलों में लू की संभावना, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट

Heat Wave Alert

Heat Wave: Jaipur. The heat in the state has begun to intensify earlier than usual, indicating an early onset of rising temperatures. According to the latest forecast from the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry in most parts of Rajasthan for the next week, and the day's temperature will be continuously on the rise. There is a strong possibility of an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Along with this, strong winds of 20–30 km per hour may blow during the daytime in North-West India until March 5.

🔹 Cities with Temperatures Above 35°C





















































































































Sr. No.CityMaximum Temperature (°C)
1Barmer38.8
2Jaisalmer37.8
3Jodhpur37.6
4Phalodi37.4
5Bikaner37.0
6Pilani36.9
7Pali36.8
8Vanasthali36.6
9Churu36.5
10Jalore36.4
11Chittorgarh36.2
12Shri Ganganagar36.1
13Dungarpur36.1
14Dausa35.9
15Ajmer35.5
16Fatehpur35.5
17Kota35.4
18Nagaur35.4
19Jaipur35.2
20Udaipur35.2
21Karauli35.1

During the past 24 hours, the heat was more intense in Western Rajasthan. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Barmer at 38.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, no rain or any kind of warning has been issued for now. The weather will remain clear and dry in all districts.

Due to the increase in daytime temperatures, strong sunlight during the afternoon can trouble people. Experts have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outings in the afternoon, drink plenty of water, and take measures to protect themselves from the sun.

 

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

05 Mar 2026 09:55 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Heatwave: Mercury Nears 39°C, Barmer Hottest as 21 Cities Exceed 35°C

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Weather Alert: Scorching Heat Intensifies as Temperatures Cross 35°C in 12 Cities, Set to Rise Further in 48 Hours

Rajasthan Weather Alert
Jaipur

Jaipur Metro Phase 2: New Update, CM Bhajanlal Sharma Makes Major Announcement

Jaipur Metro Phase 2 New update CM Bhajan Lal big announcement
Jaipur

ACB’s Major Crackdown in Jaipur: Officer Arrested with ₹3.8 Lakh Bribe, Large Sum Demanded in SDM’s Name

Jaipur

Heatwave Alert: Rajasthan's weather to change after Holi, heat intensity to increase

CG Heat Wave Alert
Jaipur

Jaipur: Sanganer Elevated Road Project Approved, Work From March 5

Jaipur Sanganer elevated road gets approval work to begin on 5 March
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.