6 March 2026,

Friday

Jaipur

High-Speed Train to Pass Through These Rajasthan Cities; Rajasthan–Haryana Officials Meet, Delhi–Gurugram Travel to Get Easier

High Speed Rail Project: Significant discussions have taken place between the Rajasthan and Haryana governments regarding the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, further accelerating the hopes for this project.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 06, 2026

semi High speed train

Semi High-Speed Trains to Run in Rajasthan (Photo: AI).

Rajasthan Rail News: A significant piece of good news has emerged for the industrial areas of Rajasthan. Major industrial hubs in Rajasthan adjacent to Delhi-NCR, namely Shahjahanpur, Ghilot, Neemrana, and Behror, are set to receive high-speed rail connectivity soon. Important discussions have taken place between the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana regarding the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, which has now intensified the hopes for this project.

Key Meeting Held Between Chief Secretaries

A high-level meeting was recently organised via video conferencing (VC) between the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, V. Srinivas, and the Chief Secretary of Haryana, Anurag Rastogi. The primary focus of this meeting was to expedite the first phase of the RRTS project and resolve financial aspects. As per the revised DPR (Detailed Project Report), new track will be developed within Rajasthan's border. However, some changes have been observed on the cost front. Earlier, the state's share of the cost was Rs 103 crore, which has now increased to Rs 124.26 crore.

Why is the Cost Becoming a Sticking Point?

According to reports, Rajasthan may face an additional financial burden of Rs 510 crore due to the Haryana government's initial decision to bear costs only up to 'Bawal'. As per rules, participating states under the MoU have to bear only 20 per cent of their share of the cost. On this issue, the Chief Secretary of Haryana has adopted a positive stance and assured that a decision will be taken after early reconsideration.

The Fortunes of These Areas Will Change with RRTS

These industrial areas of Rajasthan will benefit the most from this high-speed rail project:

  • Shahjahanpur and Ghilot: Logistics for industrial units will become easier.
  • Neemrana and Behror: These areas will be directly connected to Delhi and Gurugram.
  • KBNIR Township: A new wave of investment and development will come to the proposed township.
  • A Step Towards Economic RevolutionThe completion of this project will not only provide high-speed connectivity to common passengers to Delhi-Gurugram but will also bring about revolutionary changes in freight movement and commercial transportation. It will also prove helpful in reducing traffic pressure on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

Published on:

06 Mar 2026 11:37 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / High-Speed Train to Pass Through These Rajasthan Cities; Rajasthan–Haryana Officials Meet, Delhi–Gurugram Travel to Get Easier

