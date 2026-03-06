High-Speed Train to Pass Through These Rajasthan Cities; Rajasthan–Haryana Officials Meet, Delhi–Gurugram Travel to Get Easier

A high-level meeting was recently organised via video conferencing (VC) between the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, V. Srinivas, and the Chief Secretary of Haryana, Anurag Rastogi. The primary focus of this meeting was to expedite the first phase of the RRTS project and resolve financial aspects. As per the revised DPR (Detailed Project Report), new track will be developed within Rajasthan's border. However, some changes have been observed on the cost front. Earlier, the state's share of the cost was Rs 103 crore, which has now increased to Rs 124.26 crore.