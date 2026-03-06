High-Speed Train to Pass Through These Rajasthan Cities; Rajasthan–Haryana Officials Meet, Delhi–Gurugram Travel to Get Easier

Semi High-Speed Trains to Run in Rajasthan (Photo: AI).
Rajasthan Rail News: A significant piece of good news has emerged for the industrial areas of Rajasthan. Major industrial hubs in Rajasthan adjacent to Delhi-NCR, namely Shahjahanpur, Ghilot, Neemrana, and Behror, are set to receive high-speed rail connectivity soon. Important discussions have taken place between the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana regarding the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, which has now intensified the hopes for this project.
A high-level meeting was recently organised via video conferencing (VC) between the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, V. Srinivas, and the Chief Secretary of Haryana, Anurag Rastogi. The primary focus of this meeting was to expedite the first phase of the RRTS project and resolve financial aspects. As per the revised DPR (Detailed Project Report), new track will be developed within Rajasthan's border. However, some changes have been observed on the cost front. Earlier, the state's share of the cost was Rs 103 crore, which has now increased to Rs 124.26 crore.
According to reports, Rajasthan may face an additional financial burden of Rs 510 crore due to the Haryana government's initial decision to bear costs only up to 'Bawal'. As per rules, participating states under the MoU have to bear only 20 per cent of their share of the cost. On this issue, the Chief Secretary of Haryana has adopted a positive stance and assured that a decision will be taken after early reconsideration.
These industrial areas of Rajasthan will benefit the most from this high-speed rail project:
