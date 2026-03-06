Rajasthan Special Trains: Railways to Run 3 Pairs of Special Trains Between Yeshwantpur and Bikaner

According to railway officials, the operation of the Hanumangarh Jaipur-Hanumangarh Special train will remain cancelled from April 15 to April 28. Similarly, six pairs of trains, including Rewari-Bikaner and Hisar-Rewari passenger trains, will be cancelled between April 15 and April 28. In addition, 22 trains, including Bikaner-Hisar and Jodhpur-Hisar, will be partially cancelled. Furthermore, 29 trains will be operated on diverted routes.