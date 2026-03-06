6 March 2026,

Rajasthan Special Trains: Railways to Run 3 Pairs of Special Trains Between Yeshwantpur and Bikaner

Rajasthan Special Trains: The railway has decided to run three pairs of special trains between Yeshwantpur and Bikaner. This will provide great relief to the people of Rajasthan.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 06, 2026

Rajasthan Special Trains: The railway has decided to run three pairs of special trains between Yashwantpur and Bikaner, keeping in mind passenger convenience. The special thing is that these trains will operate via Jaipur.

According to railway officials, the Yashwantpur-Bikaner Express weekly special train will depart from Yashwantpur every Wednesday at 7 AM from March 11 to March 25 (03 trips). It will reach Jaipur station at 6:45 AM on Friday and Bikaner at 3 PM on the same day.

On the other hand, the Bikaner-Yashwantpur Express weekly special train will depart from Bikaner every Saturday at 1 AM from March 14 to March 28 (03 trips). It will reach Jaipur station at 8:40 AM on Sunday and Yashwantpur at 4 AM on Monday.

Stoppages During Transit

During its journey, this train will halt at several stations including Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Bamaniya, Ratlam, Nagda, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura, Jaipur, Ringas, Sikar, Churu, Ratangarh, and Sri Dungargarh.

Jaipur-Hanumangarh Special Train Cancelled From April 15 to April 28

Due to doubling work between Dudhwakhara-Hadyal-Dokwa-Sadulpur stations in the Churu Sadulpur rail section of Bikaner division next month, an automatic signalling block is being taken. Due to this work, the operation of more than three dozen trains will be affected.

According to railway officials, the operation of the Hanumangarh Jaipur-Hanumangarh Special train will remain cancelled from April 15 to April 28. Similarly, six pairs of trains, including Rewari-Bikaner and Hisar-Rewari passenger trains, will be cancelled between April 15 and April 28. In addition, 22 trains, including Bikaner-Hisar and Jodhpur-Hisar, will be partially cancelled. Furthermore, 29 trains will be operated on diverted routes.

