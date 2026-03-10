Double Decker Buses to Run Soon in Rajasthan, Full Plan Revealed

Major changes are soon to be seen in public transport in three major cities of Rajasthan, including the capital, Jaipur. The state government has taken a significant step towards modernising the public transport infrastructure.
Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) has issued tenders for the procurement of 50 state-of-the-art electric double-decker buses. Separate from the central government's 'PM e-Bus Service', the entire cost of these double-decker buses will be borne by the state government.
As per the plan, out of the total 50 buses, the maximum number of buses will be allocated to different cities as follows:
According to Narayan Singh, Managing Director of JCTSL, the department aims to receive the first batch of these buses around Diwali (2026) so that they can be deployed on the roads before the peak tourist season in December.
The primary objective of these double-decker buses is not just transportation but also to boost tourism. According to officials, the routes for these buses will be planned in such a way that they:
Under Jaipur's Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), 25 bus corridors have been proposed. However, before operating the double-decker buses, the administration is inspecting old flyovers, railway overbridges (RoBs), underpasses, and height barriers. Considering the height of the buses, routes with fewer obstacles will be prioritised.
These buses will be fully electric, resulting in zero carbon emissions. This move by the Rajasthan government is a significant achievement towards the 'Net Zero' goal. It will reduce noise and air pollution in the cities, thereby improving the quality of life for residents.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending