10 March 2026,

Tuesday

Jaipur

Double Decker Buses to Run Soon in Rajasthan, Full Plan Revealed

A significant transformation is on the horizon for Rajasthan's urban transport and tourism sectors. The state's Bhajan Lal government has completed preparations to introduce electric double-decker buses on the roads of major cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 10, 2026

Major changes are soon to be seen in public transport in three major cities of Rajasthan, including the capital, Jaipur. The state government has taken a significant step towards modernising the public transport infrastructure.

Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) has issued tenders for the procurement of 50 state-of-the-art electric double-decker buses. Separate from the central government's 'PM e-Bus Service', the entire cost of these double-decker buses will be borne by the state government.

Which Cities Will Get How Many Buses?

As per the plan, out of the total 50 buses, the maximum number of buses will be allocated to different cities as follows:

  • Jaipur: 30 double-decker buses (for major city routes and airport connectivity).
  • Jodhpur: 10 double-decker buses (to connect tourist destinations).
  • Udaipur: 10 double-decker buses (suitable for the scenic routes of the city of lakes).

According to Narayan Singh, Managing Director of JCTSL, the department aims to receive the first batch of these buses around Diwali (2026) so that they can be deployed on the roads before the peak tourist season in December.

Focus on Tourism and Connectivity

The primary objective of these double-decker buses is not just transportation but also to boost tourism. According to officials, the routes for these buses will be planned in such a way that they:

  • Connect major tourist attractions of the city (such as Amer Fort, Mehrangarh Fort, City Palace).
  • Establish direct connectivity between the airport, railway station, and main bus stands.
  • Provide passengers with a 'panoramic view' of the city, which will be a major attraction, especially for foreign and domestic tourists.

Route Selection Challenges, Survey Will Be Conducted

Under Jaipur's Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), 25 bus corridors have been proposed. However, before operating the double-decker buses, the administration is inspecting old flyovers, railway overbridges (RoBs), underpasses, and height barriers. Considering the height of the buses, routes with fewer obstacles will be prioritised.

Environmentally Friendly 'Green Transport'

These buses will be fully electric, resulting in zero carbon emissions. This move by the Rajasthan government is a significant achievement towards the 'Net Zero' goal. It will reduce noise and air pollution in the cities, thereby improving the quality of life for residents.

Updated on:

10 Mar 2026 01:10 pm

Published on:

10 Mar 2026 01:09 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Double Decker Buses to Run Soon in Rajasthan, Full Plan Revealed

Jaipur

Rajasthan

