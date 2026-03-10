Rajasthan Heatwave: Jaipur Records Hottest Night Amidst Scorching Heatwave, Relief Expected Soon

Jaipur: Heatwave conditions have begun in the state due to the influence of hot westerly winds. On Monday, its impact was observed in the districts of Banswara, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Balotra, Barmer, and Jaisalmer.
According to the Meteorological Centre, the maximum temperature in the state on Monday was recorded 10 degrees above normal. Furthermore, the day temperature in five cities exceeded 39 degrees Celsius. The centre has also issued a warning for a heatwave on Tuesday. In the capital Jaipur, the day's mercury was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, which is 7.6 degrees above the normal temperature.
Along with the day, the night temperatures are also rising in the state. In the last 24 hours, the night temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius. This is 3.3 degrees above normal. Additionally, the night temperature in Phalodi was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Bikaner was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Centre, there is a possibility of a slight drop in temperature on March 11-12 due to the activation of a new western disturbance in some parts of North-West India.
