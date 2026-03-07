Patrika Foundation Day: Patrika Built a Strong Foundation in 70 Years—What Should Rajasthan Look Like by 2030?

There is a need to increase the number of medical colleges to address the shortage of doctors in the state and for higher education opportunities. Currently, there are 42 medical colleges in the state. By 2030, one medical college should be opened in every district of the state. Additional medical colleges can also be opened in cities like Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, and Bikaner. Adequate resources should be provided for research in these medical colleges. There is also a need to work on the possibilities of opening new Ayurvedic colleges in the state.