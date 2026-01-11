Supreme Court Orders Rajasthan High Court to Decide on Age Relaxation for SI Recruitment by March 31 Amidst Controversy

Image: Patrika
The Supreme Court has directed the High Court bench to decide on the age limit relaxation for candidates appearing in the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment-2021 in the 2025 recruitment before March 31. A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma gave this order while disposing of the special leave petition of Suraj Mal Meena.
The court stated that the Rajasthan High Court's single-judge bench had cancelled the 2021 recruitment, and the division bench is hearing the appeal against this order. In such a scenario, if the decision to cancel the 2021 recruitment is upheld, the dispute over the age limit will automatically be resolved. However, if the recruitment is not cancelled, the decision on age limit relaxation will have to be made based on the High Court bench's verdict.
Advocate Harendra Neel stated that candidates who participated in the SI Recruitment-2021 had filed a petition in the High Court seeking age limit relaxation in the 2025 recruitment, based on the cancellation of the 2021 recruitment due to a paper leak.
On this, the single-judge bench, on October 30, 2025, asked the state government to consider granting these candidates a three-year relaxation in the 2025 recruitment. However, on the state government's appeal, the High Court bench stayed the single-judge bench's order on November 13. Against this, the matter reached the Supreme Court.
