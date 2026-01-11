11 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Jaipur

Supreme Court Orders Rajasthan High Court to Decide on Age Relaxation for SI Recruitment by March 31 Amidst Controversy

Candidates included in the SI Recruitment-2021 have filed a petition in the High Court seeking age relaxation in the 2025 recruitment, based on the cancellation of the recruitment due to a paper leak.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

Supreme Court

Image: Patrika

The Supreme Court has directed the High Court bench to decide on the age limit relaxation for candidates appearing in the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment-2021 in the 2025 recruitment before March 31. A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma gave this order while disposing of the special leave petition of Suraj Mal Meena.

The court stated that the Rajasthan High Court's single-judge bench had cancelled the 2021 recruitment, and the division bench is hearing the appeal against this order. In such a scenario, if the decision to cancel the 2021 recruitment is upheld, the dispute over the age limit will automatically be resolved. However, if the recruitment is not cancelled, the decision on age limit relaxation will have to be made based on the High Court bench's verdict.

Candidates Had Filed a Petition in the High Court

Advocate Harendra Neel stated that candidates who participated in the SI Recruitment-2021 had filed a petition in the High Court seeking age limit relaxation in the 2025 recruitment, based on the cancellation of the 2021 recruitment due to a paper leak.

On this, the single-judge bench, on October 30, 2025, asked the state government to consider granting these candidates a three-year relaxation in the 2025 recruitment. However, on the state government's appeal, the High Court bench stayed the single-judge bench's order on November 13. Against this, the matter reached the Supreme Court.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

rajasthan news in hindi

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

11 Jan 2026 12:45 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Supreme Court Orders Rajasthan High Court to Decide on Age Relaxation for SI Recruitment by March 31 Amidst Controversy

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Weather: Major Update as Temperature Dips to -3.4°C in One Location, IMD Issues Alert Amid Severe Cold Wave Affecting Daily Life

PATRIKA PHOTO
Jaipur

Jaipur Streets Amazed as Robotic Dogs Appear, Know Their Name and Features

Army Day Parade 2026 When robotic dogs appeared on Jaipur streets everyone stunned know about their Name sanjay special features
Jaipur

Amit Shah to hand over appointment letters to 10000 police constables in Jaipur today; arrived in Jodhpur late last night

Amit Shah 10,000 police constables hand over appointment letters today in Jaipur Arrived in Jodhpur late at night
Jaipur

Jaipur Horror: Audi at 100 km speed ploughs into 18 people, one killed

Jaipur Audi Car Accident
Jaipur

Alwar sees hailstorm, dense fog alert in 15 districts on January 10, schools closed

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.