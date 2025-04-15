International Cyber Gang Busted in Rajasthan

Under the direction of Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary, the operation revealed that the accused posed as Microsoft employees, falsely claiming to be based in Washington, USA. They contacted US citizens, claiming to resolve technical issues related to Microsoft. Under this pretext, they tricked victims into downloading remote access apps like “Ultra Viewer” onto their computers. Once access was gained, they stole personal data and committed cyber fraud.

The accused used tools like “iBeam,” “Micro SIP,” “Turbo VPN,” and others to transfer calls, hack systems, and access victims’ bank details. Those arrested hail from Manipur, Nagaland, Darjeeling, Delhi, and Mizoram. Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A thorough investigation is underway to determine the total amount of money defrauded. Constable Vikram Singh played a significant role in this operation.