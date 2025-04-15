scriptInternational Cyber Gang Busted in Rajasthan | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

International Cyber Gang Busted in Rajasthan

Under the guise of resolving technical issues related to Microsoft, members of the gang contacted US citizens, tricking them into downloading remote access apps like “Ultra Viewer” onto their computers. They then accessed the systems and stole private data, perpetrating cyber fraud.

JhunjhunuApr 15, 2025 / 09:45 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: Mandawa police in Jhunjhunu District, Rajasthan, have achieved a major breakthrough, uncovering an international cyber fraud ring operating from a hotel on Fatehpur bypass. The ring comprised 13 accused, including three women. Police seized 21 laptops, 21 mobile phones, and other electronic equipment from the scene.
Under the direction of Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary, the operation revealed that the accused posed as Microsoft employees, falsely claiming to be based in Washington, USA. They contacted US citizens, claiming to resolve technical issues related to Microsoft. Under this pretext, they tricked victims into downloading remote access apps like “Ultra Viewer” onto their computers. Once access was gained, they stole personal data and committed cyber fraud.
The accused used tools like “iBeam,” “Micro SIP,” “Turbo VPN,” and others to transfer calls, hack systems, and access victims’ bank details. Those arrested hail from Manipur, Nagaland, Darjeeling, Delhi, and Mizoram.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A thorough investigation is underway to determine the total amount of money defrauded. Constable Vikram Singh played a significant role in this operation.

News / National News / International Cyber Gang Busted in Rajasthan

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

International Cyber Gang Busted in Rajasthan

National News

International Cyber Gang Busted in Rajasthan

in 4 hours

Salman Khan Receives Another Death Threat, Security Tightened

Crime

Salman Khan Receives Another Death Threat, Security Tightened

16 hours ago

Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post

TV News

Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Illness in Photo Post

in 5 hours

Fraud in Rajasthan over hotel bookings! FIR against OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal for cheating over Rs 22 crore

Special

Fraud in Rajasthan over hotel bookings! FIR against OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal for cheating over Rs 22 crore

2 days ago

Latest National News

Girlfriend in Suitcase, Hostel Guards Left Shocked During Check

National News

Girlfriend in Suitcase, Hostel Guards Left Shocked During Check

3 days ago

Scam: Fake Doctors Being Trained in Madhya Pradesh

National News

Scam: Fake Doctors Being Trained in Madhya Pradesh

3 days ago

Amarnath Yatra 2025: New Guidelines Issued

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: New Guidelines Issued

4 days ago

Over 80 Dead as Storms Lash Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

National News

Over 80 Dead as Storms Lash Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.