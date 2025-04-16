scriptBilaspur Namaz Controversy: 155 Hindu students made to offer namaz at GGU, threatened for opposing | Bilaspur Namaz Controversy: 155 Hindu students made to offer namaz at GGU, threatened for opposing | Latest News | Patrika News
Muslim students were called to the stage to offer Namaz, and other students were instructed to repeat the prayers. Of the 159 students in the camp, only 4 were Muslim.

Bilaspur Apr 16, 2025

Patrika Desk

Bilaspur Namaz Controversy: Students have filed a complaint at the Koni police station alleging that 155 Hindu students were forced to offer Namaz during a seven-day NSS camp organised by Guru Ghasidas Central University in Shivtarai, Kota block. The students have demanded action against the programme officer, Dr. Basant Kumar, coordinator Dilip Jha, and other staff members.

Bilaspur Namaz Controversy: No Evidence Recorded

According to the students, a yoga class was held daily during the NSS camp, which ran from 26 March to 1 April. During this time, they were allegedly forced to offer Namaz. On 31 March, Eid day, Muslim students were called to the stage to offer Namaz, and other students were instructed to repeat the prayers. Of the 159 students in the camp, only 4 were Muslim.
The students alleged that they were threatened and warned of not receiving their NSS certificates if they protested. They claim they were brainwashed with the intention of converting them to Islam. They were unable to record any evidence of the incident as their mobile phones had been confiscated.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh stated that the university students have lodged a complaint at the Koni police station alleging that Namaz was offered at the NSS camp, and an investigation is underway. Information is being gathered from the university administration to ascertain the facts. An FIR will be registered if an offence is found to have been committed.

University to Conduct a Three-Member Committee Inquiry

Bilaspur Namaz Controversy: M.N. Tripathi, media in-charge of Guru Ghasidas Central University, stated that the university administration has received information that students have filed such a complaint at the police station. However, no written complaint has been received yet. After receiving information from the media, a three-member fact-finding committee has been formed to ascertain the truth.

