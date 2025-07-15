IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert in Rajasthan

Life in Rajasthan has been disrupted due to heavy rainfall. The Chief Minister has had to personally monitor the situation. School closures have begun due to waterlogging caused by the rain. Today, 15th July, private and government schools in Pali and Kota cities are closed. A red alert for heavy rain remains in effect for these cities. If heavy rain continues, closures may extend to tomorrow. It is expected that rainfall will reduce from 17th July, continuing at a lower intensity for the following days. The system, active for two days, has caused widespread flooding in southern and eastern Rajasthan. Heavy rain has inundated roads in several districts, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruption of traffic.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for several districts over the next 48 hours. Torrential rain is particularly expected in parts of Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions. There is a risk of extremely heavy rainfall in some areas, potentially leading to flood-like situations. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed across the state for relief and rescue operations. These teams have already saved numerous lives in recent days. According to the IMD, a new monsoon system has become fully active in the last 24 hours and is moving towards western Rajasthan. Although rainfall activity is expected to decrease slightly from 17th July, the administration has been instructed to remain fully vigilant until then.
Pali city in Rajasthan has experienced intense rainfall in the last 24 hours. Some areas received up to ten inches of rain, while the city's average rainfall was recorded at eight inches. Between 8 am and 5 pm, rainfall was recorded as follows: Rot (27 mm), Bali (38 mm), Sojat (52 mm), Sumerpur (13 mm), Rani (31 mm), Desuri (11 mm), and Marwar Junction (27 mm). A heavy to very heavy rainfall alert remains in effect for the city.
Considering the heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Kota district, District Collector Piyush Samariya, exercising the powers conferred under the Kota Disaster Management Act, 2005, has declared a public holiday for all government and private schools in Kota district on 15th July for students only. Teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to report for duty as usual.