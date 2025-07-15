IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert in Rajasthan

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for several districts over the next 48 hours. Torrential rain is particularly expected in parts of Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions. There is a risk of extremely heavy rainfall in some areas, potentially leading to flood-like situations. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed across the state for relief and rescue operations. These teams have already saved numerous lives in recent days. According to the IMD, a new monsoon system has become fully active in the last 24 hours and is moving towards western Rajasthan. Although rainfall activity is expected to decrease slightly from 17th July, the administration has been instructed to remain fully vigilant until then.